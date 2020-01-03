Best Pizza Pan to Use in Your Kitchen

In many households, Friday is pizza night. It’s the night of the week that the whole family looks forward to. Most people would agree that pizza is, if not their top, one of their favorite foods. There’s so much you can do with it, as it is highly customizable, from the toppings to the sauces to the crusts. But in order to make great pizza at home, you’re going to need a place to put your pizza. A pizza pan like they use in pizzerias is a solid choice, as it will provide even heat distribution to cook the entirety of your pizza at once. So whether you’re a huge fan of pineapple on your pizza or you think it’s the worst topping possible (there’s really either a love or hate option as nobody feels indifferent to it), pick up any of these pizza pans and get ready for the best night of the week.

Best Cast Iron Pizza Pan

If you’re looking for a pizza pan that is ready right out of the box, then check out the Lodge P14P3 Pro-Logic Cast Iron Pizza Pan. This 14-inch pan is made of cast iron and heats up the pizza quickly and evenly, so you’ll be eating your delicious creation in no time. As with any Lodge cast iron pan, it is pre-seasoned with vegetable oil, so it’s ready to use immediately. It should be hand washed only and then rubbed with oil after use to keep the integrity of the pan intact. It has side loop handles that allow you to pick up and put the pan in the oven and then remove it easily. This pan heats up so fast that it will be 400°F in four minutes on medium heat. It is sterile at 212°F, so you don’t always need soap to clean it. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty, so there’s no risk to you trying this fantastic pan. The great part about this pan is that you don’t only have to use this for pizzas. It can be used on the grill for vegetables, meats, fish or whatever you’d like to cook on a flat top. It weighs 10.25 pounds and stores easily in your kitchen.

Best Non-Stick Pizza Pan

Making clean up extremely easy, the OXO Good Grips Non-Stick Pro Pizza Pan is built for long-lasting durability and stability. It is made from commercial grade, heavy-gauge aluminized steel that will heat up quickly and provide a fast and even distribution. It is covered with a Swiss-engineered, PTFE ceramic-reinforced, double layer, commercial-grade coating for an ultimate non-stick experience. It is scratch-, stain-, corrosion-, and abrasion-resistant and features a micro-textured pattern that promises even baking by minimizing surface contact and promoting airflow. On the edges of the pan are square-rolled lips that reinforce the structure and provides a secure grip for easy handling and transferring to and from the oven. Each pan has visible markings of the size, letting you know that this one is 15 inches, compared to the other OXO Good Grips pans.

Best Perforated Pizza Pan

Guaranteeing that the bottom of the pizza gets as much heat as the top, the Cuisinart AMB-14PP Chef’s Classic Nonstick Bakeware 14-Inch Pizza Pan is a great, cost-effective option. This pizza pan has a perforated bottom surface that gets the crust crispier than other pans. The heavy gauge aluminized steel construction also promotes even heating and the non-stick interior and exterior allows you to take the pizza off of the pan without much hassle. It also makes it easy to slide the raw dough on there before you put it in the oven. The edges are thickly rolled, so it won’t warp in the oven. If you have a dishwasher tall enough, this is dishwasher safe. It features a limited lifetime warranty and makes for an easy use in the kitchen.