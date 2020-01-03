We’ve got one last roundup for you to check out this week of paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free. We sifted through all the different apps on sale on Friday to find the six best ones that are all freebies for a limited time. There’s definitely something for everyone on this list, including an app that can tell you a dog’s breeds just by analyzing a photo. You’ll find all of today’s apps below, so check them out before these deals are done.

DogDNA

Normally $1.99.

Identify dog breeds by uploading a picture from your camera or photo library. We use an advanced computer vision dog breed identifier technology to analyze the pictures and provide results on the possible breeds your dog could be.

Bubble level and Clinometer

Normally $0.99.

In this the limited but therefore free version of Clinometer. It as all features but can not be calibrated. This professional tool called Clinometer is the most precise (all you can get with some calculations) slope measurement tool for the iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad. It can be used for simple applications like aligning a frame as well as for more sophisticated fields of applications where an arbitrary slope needs to be measured exactly. Read the reviews (and write your own) for all the applications you find! Thank for all your positive feedback! Please use our support link if you have questions and suggestions, we don’t read the iTunes reviews every day. With this tool, the slope can be measured by all edges of the device in every direction. When the device is put flat on the table a bubble view will fade in. The current features include: ◆ Five different unit modes: The device can display the slope in degrees (rounded or in tenth of degrees), percentage, rise over run (common for roof slope measurement in :12) and 1V:H (common in engineering) ◆ Dial Rotation: You can smoothly rotate the background dial and thus define which side of the device represents 0° and 90° degrees. ◆ Motion-sensitive Lock feature: Besides the common instant simple tap hold mechanism you can activate the motion-sensitive lock. If activated the device waits for the final lock until you hold your device steady enough for at least 2 seconds. You can set the lock sensitivity between 0.1° and 1.0° degrees. ◆ Volume Button Lock: Use volume buttons to trigger the lock. ◆ Peer Mode: Use two devices to measure angles: One as a display, the other as the measurement device that can be attached to the hardware you want to align. ◆ Fullscreen Mode: The full screen mode can be toggled by tapping the center of the screen and by the upper and lower arrows in the center. This prevents you from erroneous inputs while measuring. ◆ Different color schemes: Press the S/C Button to instantly switch the color. The color can be selected differently for the bubble and the clinometer mode. The predefined color sets include day and night color schemes (Black on White, White on Black and Red). ◆ Adjustable Auto-Lock: You can prevent the device from turning into the sleep mode.

Filter Candy

Normally $0.99.

Filter Candy is a collection of powerful film-emulation presets and editing tools. Edit your photos with our presets to transform them into something beautiful. Our extensive collection of presets have something which is ideal for almost any setting or subject. Enhance your photos with editing tools (such as but not limited to vignette, grain, sharpness, exposure, contrast, saturation) and share with loved ones. Included preset packs: Essential: This pack consists of our most popular and versatile presets Classic: Vintage-inspired pack recreates the look of days gone by Instant: Recreate the look of tradition instant film with this pack Slide: Vivid colors and extreme contrast makes this pack ideal for fashion and outdoors Creative: Reimagine the boundaries of color with this pack Black: Create a stronger emotional connection with your subject by removing the distraction of color

DotPass Passwords

Normally $1.99.

DotPass is an app for generating and retrieving passwords. You enter a graphical pattern in a dot grid and a plain text seed word (like “facebook”, “work email” or whatever makes sense to you), and the app then generates a password based on this unique combination. Tap the password to copy it, and if you’ve got Continuity/Handoff set up between your devices you can even paste in the password on you mac via the Universal Clipboard. The idea is that a graphic pattern and plain seed words are much easier to remember than strong passwords. Any change in either pattern or seed word results in a completely different password. So you can decide on one pattern and reuse together with different seed words for different accounts, and get good different passwords for each account. As long as you remember the pattern you’ve chosen and the plain text seed words for your accounts, you can get your passwords back. But unlike other solutions your passwords are never stored on your device or sent into the “cloud”, so there is no password information in the app that can be stolen or lost. – All generated passwords contain numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters to fulfill common password criteria.

– Select either 9 or 18 character passwords

– For security app resets and clears any copied passwords from the pasteboard after use. There is also a macOS version of DotPass available in the Mac App Store. So you can easily access the same passwords on your mac as well. To make these passwords secure you must of course keep your pattern and seed words secret, just as you would with your password. If you are worried about someone looking over your shoulder you can use the extra privacy features in the app to hide the pattern, seed or password after entry. For added security the app automatically resets if left in the background more than a minute.

PropFun Pro

Normally $0.99.

The most funny app in the world! Show the world your magic via amazing looking collages you have never seen in any other apps！

Looking cooler than any of your friends, making your whole family laugh out loudly just need one thing: grab your camera and take photos with PropFun Pro! To be the Hero, the Villain, the Monster, everything you have ever wanted before! SnapFun Pro contains:

– NO advertising, NO watermark, and include 6 FREE pose packs.

– Various fancy collages like Monster, Fantasy, Fun, Holiday, Magic, Beard, Animal, Travel, Wings, Demon, Headdress…

– New portfolios will be added soon.

– More filter functions make your photos cooler.

– Quick and easy selfie.

– Provide poses for instruction,challenging your imagination.

– Let your friends see your creation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Dropbox, Flickr, Tumblr… You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it!

Truly worth every cent!

Dream-X

Normally $2.99.

Dream X – managing all of your thoughts. The mind map app, Dream-X will help you easily and quickly take your ideas and map them out visually to help you become more productive. Awesome and easy to use, watch the video and see how easy!

CrazyMikeApps. Create and handle simple and complex mind maps in the elegant way. Do you want to jot down a few ideas during a brainstorm? Are you going to plan a vacation? Have you got a massive idea which needs a really detailed plan? You can work on a project of any size if you are using Dream X. This app has everything you could possibly need for an effective mind map. It’s easy to make your mind maps vivid:

▹color code different branches and individual ideas

▹add any images, labels and text to your ideas

▹assign various icons to the ideas

▹choose the app color scheme which works best for you You can get things done with Dream X:

▹set start and due dates to individual tasks and branches

▹indicate current progress of an idea or the whole branch Dream X has a smooth learning curve:

▹ the interface is simple and intuitive

▹ video tutorials will assist you with getting a grasp of Dream X controls

▹a few samples will help mind map beginners design the first mind maps Export mind maps if you need to share them:

▹save a picture with the mind map to Camera Roll

▹send your mind map to email

