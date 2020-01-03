A Yoga Towel is a Must-Buy for Any Yogi

Yoga is one of the more well-rounded exercises you can perform, at least from both a physical and mental perspective. Not only can it provide a great sweat and an intense full-body workout, but it can also help relieve stress and provide a serene, calming sense of clarity. But, arguably, one of its greatest pros is also its greatest cons — the whole “sweating profusely” thing. This goes double for those who participate in hot yoga, which is essentially just yoga in a sauna. In order to combat the intense, yet subdued, art of yoga, you’re going to need a heavy-duty towel specifically designed to combat an influx of sweat — aka, a yoga towel. Beginners might think they can get away with using a regular towel, but they’re sadly mistaking. There is no replacement for an ultra-absorbent and super soft yoga towel in the midst of a labor-intensive workout. If you are a beginner — or simply someone who has forgone using a towel for years — you might want to look at some of the best yoga towels on the market today. Luckily, we already did that for you. Check out what we managed to dig up and namaste.

Best Overall Yoga Towel

The Perfect Yoga Towel by Yoga Mate certainly lives up to its moniker — it’s a can’t-miss purchase if you’re looking for an absorbent, versatile, and stylish yoga towel for your routine. In terms of actual sweat absorption and retention, this is your best bet, as it’s made specifically with hot yoga, Bikram, and intense pilates in mind. This towel can be the difference in holding a tough pose, as it absorbs sweat and keeps you stable at all times. It’s made with an odorless, durable, non-slip microfiber material, and with dimensions of 72″ x 26″, it fits perfectly on any XL yoga mat. It’s also lightweight, durable, and convenient for travel, as it’s both quick drying and easy to store. This towel from Yoga Mate is also machine washable and easy to dry, making your life that much easier.

Most Versatile Yoga Towel

From a comfort standpoint, the SHANDALI GoSweat Non-Slip Hot Yoga Towel is an absolute home run. And if you’re someone who prefers to do their yoga in impromptu places like the beach or even your backyard, this is also a great option, as it’s durable, strong, and can be used without a yoga mat. It’s made with super-absorbent, soft, suede microfiber that is tough, durable, and, perhaps most importantly, cozy. While the mat does provide a slippery sweat-free foundation, it also gives you an authentic, velvety feel, almost mirroring an actual blanket. Again, it can be used in conjunction with an actual yoga mat in a yoga studio, or you can use it as the mat — and essentially, the studio itself — as it can be placed in varying climates and geographical areas. The towel also comes with a risk-free, 100% money-back warranty for up to a year, so if you’re not satisfied with this towel or it doesn’t live up to the standard of durability you expected, you can send it back without hassle.

Best Yoga Towel Combo Pack

For those who tend to get a little extra sweaty, there’s certainly value in a regular yoga towel for the mat as well as a matching hand towel that’s also super-absorbent. If you’re looking for a full setup, the Yoga Jaci Yoga Mat Towel – Hand Towel – Combo Set is the perfect fit. It comes with the standard, 72″ x 24″ mat towel and a 15″ x 24″ hand towel that can help you manually soak up profuse sweat from your face, hand, and body while you allow the mat towel to absorb the brunt of it while you’re busy posing. Both of these high-quality towels are also made out of 100% premium microfiber materials (a perfect combination of 85% Polyester and 15% Polyamide) that helps keep the towels stable and secure. These soft, durable, and all-around reliable towels will make the perfect combination for any intense hot yoga class you plan on taking this year — whether you’re an amateur, intermediate, or expert-level Yogi.