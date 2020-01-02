These Smart Bulbs Will Make it Easier Than Ever to Light Up a Room

Home lighting surely isn’t rocket science. However, illuminating your house isn’t as simple as it used to be. Back in the day, you’d simply screw in your 100 Watt lightbulb and call it a day. Now, there are a plethora of options at your disposal — LED bulbs, decorative string lights, you name it. There’s also one option that stands above the rest — the smart bulb. Yes, like most technology in today’s tech landscape, bulbs are also made “smart.” This doesn’t mean you can surf the web and like people’s pictures on a lightbulb though. Rather, you can control it with your own voice with a specially made “hub,” or through an easy-to-use app on your phone. An intuitive smart bulb can change how you live entirely — no more hard-to-reach switches or getting up to turn on the light. Of course, this might sound like a godsend of sorts for some, but the whole operation is contingent on whether or not you’re getting a high-quality bulb or a cheaper, lesser option from an off-brand competitor. Fortunately, we compiled a list of some of the best smart bulbs — over a few different categories — so you can ensure you’re dealing with the former. Check out what we managed to come up with.

Best Overall Smart Bulb

The Philips Hue White 2-Pack A19 LED Smart Bulb is a super-intuitive smart bulb that’s compatible with a variety of different voice-activated devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s also Bluetooth-enabled and Zigbee-friendly, giving you a plethora of options for you to sync up your bulbs in total unison. Thanks to the free Hue Bluetooth-enabled App for your smartphone, you can add up to 10 Hue Bluetooth/Zigbee smart bulbs to a single device. You can also purchase the Hue Hub (sold separately) to control up to 50 light bulbs at a time (an option viable for commercial buildings or large homes). For voice control, you can use Philips Hue Bluetooth smart lighting directly with your voice using Alexa or Google Assistant. It also works with all Echo smart speakers, displays and Google Nest devices. Oh, and to top it all off, they’re also super long-lasting, with a guaranteed lifespan of 22 years or 25,000 hours.

Best Color Changing Smart Bulb

If you’re looking for a powerful smart bulb featuring a multitude of eye-popping colors, this Smart LED Light Bulb from Peteme is an excellent choice. These 7W 600lm smart bulb with E26 base, are comparable to traditional 75W lightbulbs, only they save around 80 percent more energy and can last around 27,000 hours, or close to 25 years. They’re also completely voice-controlled, as they’re compatible with a variety of different smart devices like the Alexa Echo, Echo Dot, Google Home Assistant, and IFTTT. To make it even easier, you can download the free “Smart Life” app to control all of the bulbs with a single command on your smart device. These versatile bulbs come in 16 million colors, making them great for your home, a bar, or for a party. Each color can be dimmed as well, allowing you total control over your entire lighting setup.

Best Outdoor Smart Bulb

For a smart bulb strictly for the outdoors, the Sengled Smart LED Light Bulb with Motion Sensor is a great alternative. Whether it’s for your front porch, deck, or even just the side of your house, these bulbs will illuminate the outside of your home and make it easier for guests, family members, and any other visitors to see your home. These lights are compatible with a variety of hubs like the Sengled Smart Hub, as well as all SmartThings, Alexa, and Google Assistant devices. In addition to voice-activated controls, these smart bulbs also feature a motion detection system. The bulb will automatically light up for 90 seconds when it detects motion from up to 30 feet and the built-in wide-angle detection senses movement within a generous 100-degree field of vision. These bulbs are also super easy to install and are water-resistant and weatherproof, allowing you to place them outside without worry.