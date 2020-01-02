Samsung’s affordable new laptop comes with a stunning QLED screen

It sounds a lot like OLED, but QLED display tech is a Samsung version of LED display technology that happens to power some of Samsung’s best TV sets. They’re still LCD TVs, so QLED shouldn’t be confused with LG’s superior OLED TV screen tech. But QLED is also a marketing term Samsung uses to differentiate itself from others. QLED screens can be used for other devices, not just TVs, and Samsung just launched a brand new laptop ahead of CES 2020 which features a QLED panel.

Samsung calls the new machine the Galaxy Book Flex α — pronounced alpha — a variant of the Galaxy Book Flex.

The touchscreen QLED display measures 13.3 inches and features Full HD resolution. Inside, we’re looking at a 10th-gen Intel Core processor that will improve battery life and extend RAM support to 12GB. Other specs include Intel UHD Graphics, at least 256GB of NVMe storage, Wi-Fi 6 support, Active Pen stylus support, and a fingerprint sensor.

Theoretical battery life sits at 17.5 hours which sounds amazing, although, like all other laptops, real-life usage may be different. Still, the battery comes with Fast Charge support, which should improve charging times.

Image Source: Samsung

Also notable is the alpha’s weight and size — 1.19kg and a thickness of 13.9mm. Best of all, you still get plenty of ports, including USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, microSD, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The cheapest Galaxy Book Flex α will start at $829.99 later in the first half of the year — that’s with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB of storage.