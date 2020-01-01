Could Sony reveal any PS5 details at CES 2020?

It’s the first day of a new year, which means just one thing for anyone working in tech, and reporting on technology on a regular basis. The most important trade show of the year is about to kick off in Las Vegas, where plenty of companies, from startups to tech titans, will unveil some of the new gadgets, appliances, and electronics that will be available in stores later this year. CES 2020 starts officially on January 7th, but Sony is already teasing its pre-CES event that’s set a day earlier, and it’s doing it in such a way that would make any PlayStation fan wonder whether a PS5 announcement of some sort might drop next week.

Sony set up its CES 2020 teaser page where it says that it’s about to unveil “a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions.”

Sony makes all sorts of products that could definitely help unleash all kinds of sensations and emotions, and the PlayStation is undoubtedly one of them. And whatever future coming from Sony must include one of the company’s most popular products ever.

Image Source: Sony

A PS5 announcement at CES seems unlikely, considering what Sony did with the PS4 launch back in 2013 — it all started in February of that year, with new things being revealed about the console every few months. Interestingly enough, Sony is rumored to hold a PlayStation-centric event in mid-February, which makes a CES 2020 full PlayStation 5 reveal sound implausible.

On the other hand, Microsoft took the gaming world by surprise a few weeks ago, unveiling the Xbox’s design and commercial name unexpectedly. Sony might want to match its rival and showcase the PS5 soon. CES would give the PS5 the most significant possible stage, even though Sony would have to share the spotlight with other companies. While a full PS5 reveal still seems unlikely, Sony might end up teasing the console while tying it to all the other products that would help it build that unique version of the future.

Sony’s CES 2020 event is scheduled for 5:00 PM on January 6th, and it will be streamed online.