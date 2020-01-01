Happy new year! In celebration of the beginning of 2020, we’ve got a whole host of paid apps gone free for you to download on iPhone or iPad. Here’s to another year of hundreds of free apps!

Boom Land

Normally $0.99.

In this game you have the role of a demolition man. You’ve got several types of bombs to demolish a variety of buildings. Your aim is to destroy as much as you can of the building. * Amazing looking graphics * Realistic and entertaining destructions * Interesting puzzles * 72 levels in three worlds

Download Boom Land

Cardzilla

Normally $0.99.

A fast & simple way to display your messages in large text. Communicate across distances. Pass messages silently. Grab attention when sound isn’t an option! CARDZILLA Features • Large & clear text, easy to read. • No scroll design, text automatically resizes as you type! • All cards are automatically saved, never lose anything. • Save favorite messages for quick access. • Quick navigation with swipe interface. • Shake to quickly save-and-erase! CARDZILLA is built for speed and ease of use. Just start typing as soon a blank card appears. Text will resize as you type, no scrolling ever!

Download Cardzilla

Dead Rain : New Zombie Virus

Normally $0.99.

a story of survivors in a zombified world This is one of the best platform games you will ever forget! [ Story ] “The world is infected with an unknown virus and plagued by unending rain. Infected people behave like zombies, and trees are growing from their bodies. It seems that these trees sprouting from zombies are growing fast as a result of the endless rain. You must find your daughter who got lost during the hurried escape.” – A story of survivors in a zombified world infected by an unknown virus. [ Features of the game ] – You can enjoy the game and story without dialogue. – Numerous stages with various zombies. – Customize your own fighting style with a combination of various items. – Action play with great control and interactive experiences.

Download Dead Rain : New Zombie Virus

Instant Sketch Pro

Normally $0.99.

Now supporting Apple Pencil and 3D touch in Crayon Mode! Completely re-written in Swift, Instant Sketch supports all iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices in all orientations.

Download Instant Sketch Pro

Kintsugi

Normally $19.99.

The goal of therapy is self-knowledge. Whether you’re new to cognitive behavioral therapy or an expert, Kintsugi is personalized talk therapy software that leverages AI and our Community’s collective knowledge to unearth new insights about you. Simply speak into the app, and let us do the rest. Kintsugi promotes clinically-proven techniques to tackle daily stress, anxiety, and depression. Look to grow, be mindful, and promote self-peace with Kintsugi.

Download Kintsugi

Padlock – Password Builder

Normally $4.99.

Padlock makes increasing the security of your iPhone or other devices easy. Instead of giving you an misleading percentage, Padlock gives you a rating from 1 to 10, and three tips for you to follow to improve the security of your password. Padlock supports four and six digit passwords.

Download Padlock – Password Builder

Phraseaholic Phrase of the Day

Normally $1.99.

Phraseaholic makes expanding your vocabulary in French, Spanish & Russian convenient and fun. Every day, a new, interesting phrase will be available for you to learn with phonetics and audio. Perfect for those who love or need to travel. Recent additions: • Profiles for easy saving of favorites across versions and Apple devices • Added Russian phrases • Hundreds of everyday phrases organized by subject in the Phrasebook • Search capabilities so you can find the phrases you need • Jumble, a word scramble game to learn while you play You can easily switch languages — and get the same phrase in French, Spanish & Russian, without switching apps. It’s like the traditional Phrase of the Day calendar, but more interactive and the ease of having it on your iPhone and iPad. Features include: • French, Spanish & Russian phrase, a phonetic breakdown and a translation • Audio of each phrase to help with pronunciation • Daily notifications of each phrase • Ability to save phrases to favorites so you can review at any time • Compete against your friends with the Jumble scramble game The in-app Premium Upgrade includes: • Access to even more phrases, categorized and searchable!

Download Phraseaholic Phrase of the Day