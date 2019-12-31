Leak reveals when the most exciting ‘Spider-Man’ movie ever made will start shooting

Sony is contractually bound to make a new Spider-Man film every few years, that’s why we’ve had so many Spider-Man movies in the past two decades… and why so many of them have been the same. But the third installment in the newest trilogy will easily be the most exciting Spider-Man movie made to date. For the first time in recent history, we’ll get a story nobody ever dared to make, and now we’ve learned that it all starts shooting next summer.

Sam Raimi or Marc Webb’s Spider-Man stories are rather boring compared to what Marvel did with the character after partnering with Sony to bring Spider-Man to the MCU. That’s because Sony wasn’t able or didn’t dare to think outside the box. Sony told the same story over and over until Spider-Man got out of the confines of Sony’s Spider-verse and got to play with other major Marvel characters.

It’s one thing to see Spider-Man battle the same villains, fall in love with Mary Jane the same way, and deal with the loss of his parents, which is what Sony did until 2016. And it’s quite another to see all of that against the MCU backdrop. The same story elements are still there, but they’re reshuffled to tell a much bigger tale. Both Homecoming and Far From Home were enormous hits for Marvel and Sony, with the latter crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office earlier this year.

But what’s really great about Far From Home is one of the post-credits scenes that sets up a Spider-Man 3 film like no other.

Sony’s Spider-Man films have something else in common, apart from just rehashing the same old stories: Peter Parker’s secret identity remains secret throughout all of Sony’s movies. In the MCU going forward, however, everybody will know who Spider-Man is, and that’s thanks to the massive revelation at the end of the film. Not only that, but Peter Parker will have to defend himself against claims of having killed Mysterio. The standalone Spider-Man 3 film will tell that story, and it’s probably the first MCU Spider-Man movie that I’m actually excited for.

Sony and Disney’s new Spider-Man deal allowed Marvel to add Spider-Man 3 to its MCU Phase 4 roster, with the film set to premiere on July 16th, 2021. And now we know that the film will start shooting next summer, thanks to a little blurb in a Deadline article about Uncharted. Uncharted also stars Tom Holland, but the film has been delayed because of Holland’s Spider-Man commitments — emphasis ours:

Uncharted extends Holland’s relationship with the studio. It remains a priority project for the studio, which has seen several directors come and go. The actor will next shoot the next Spider-Man installment in the summer.

We have no idea what the Spider-Man 3 plot will have to offer, and it’s too early for major leaks. But whatever happens in the third installment of MCU’s Spider-Man, Marvel will use the superhero in at least one other MCU movie after that, and it could be a new MCU crossover similar to Avengers.