Best Portable Radio to Listen to While You Work

Make sure you don’t miss a single pitch from an afternoon baseball game or a choice on the top songs of the year during the end of year countdown when you pick up a portable radio. Having a portable radio makes it super easy to make sure you will always have music on you. You may not always have a portable speaker with you to play your phone and you often times aren’t able to listen to certain radio stations unless you’re in the car. Keeping up with a sporting event while you’re doing yard work or bringing a radio to the basketball courts to provide a soundtrack for your shots is always a good idea. If you’re in the market for a portable radio that is easy to carry and doesn’t require multiple D batteries like a boombox, we’ve done the homework for you. Below, we’ve handpicked three of our favorites to give you an idea of the portable radios you can use in your everyday life. Let’s take a look.

Best Jobsite Portable Radio

Working through those long days outside, especially if you work in landscaping or construction, can be made simpler with the DEWALT 20V MAX/18V/12V Jobsite Radio. Even if you don’t work in landscaping or construction, you’ve probably handled some sort of house or gardening work and wanted to listen to your favorite music. This runs on 20V MAX, 18V, and 12V battery packs and has the ability to run off AC/DC power, thanks to the AC power cord provided. This heavy duty design features a roll cage that increases its durability. It even has a storage box that keeps it clean and protected from jobsite debris and damage, meaning you can use this radio pretty much anywhere. It also has a USB port, allowing you to charge a device while the radio is plugged into a wall outlet. There is a 3.5mm auxiliary input that allows you to connect a CD player, MP3 player, portable satellite receivers and other portable devices. This radio measures 10″ x 7.4″ x 10.8″ and weighs six pounds, so it’s lightweight and easy to carry. The top portion has a handle that makes it simple to transport.

Best Portable Radio for a Storm Cellar

For those who live in an area that frequently has to deal with tornadoes, having a radio in your storm cellar is an important thing to consider. With the Panasonic RF-2400D AM/FM Radio, you’ll be ready to listen to any emergency situations or weather reports. This traditional, battery-powered radio provides you confidence to know it will always work when you need it. It features an RF 2400 AM/FM analog tuner and a frequency range of FM 87 to 108MHz and AM 520 to 1730kHz. There is a handle that makes it easy to pick up and move with you and it includes a ferrite antenna for good, quality sound. The speakers is 10 centimeters and there is a headphone jack for you to insert head and earphones. The audio system power output is 770mW and it has an AC power output, while also being powered by four AA batteries. There’s a big radio dial panel, allowing you to see what stations you are scanning. It measures 3.23″ x 9.21″ x 4.8″, so you can store it wherever you need to and it won’t take up much space. If you’re looking for a small radio to help you out, this is a great option.

Best Handheld Radio

Anyone who is looking for a radio that they can toss in their bag or even in their pocket should take a look at the Sony ICFP26 Portable AM/FM Radio. It measures 4.69″ x 2.74″ x 1.50″, making it about as easy to carry as any radio on the market. It also comes with a carrying strap for added versatility. This radio features a built-in speaker and a headphone jack, so you can turn up the volume and listen out loud or plug in your earphones and just listen by yourself. The telescoping antenna will help you gain more reception and this device can be powered by just two AA batteries. You’ll always be able to know what station you are listening to, thanks to the LED tuning display. It also has a LED battery indicator, letting you know when it is time to replace the batteries. The output power is 100mW, so you can enjoy quality sound.