Best Docking Station for Your At-Home Office

Plugging all of your devices into a power strip or an outlet means that you have a lot of cords all around your desk. Rather than possibly tripping over cords or being worried about surges, there has to be an easier way, especially if you want to use more than one monitor with your desktop computer. A docking station is here for all of your devices, allowing you to utilize many at once in order to get the most out of them. If you need to transfer files from one device to the other, having a docking station is vital. You’ll be getting super fast speeds for video transfers, displays and you can connect anything that has a USB connection. Docking stations will make your life easier and keep your devices all in one area. If you’re interested in using them all at once, you should definitely consider getting a docking station. Luckily for you, especially if you aren’t sure which one would be best for you, we’ve got you covered. Here are our picks for the best docking stations on the market.

Best Docking Station for PC Users

With so many different ports, the Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station provides you with a ton of versatility. There are two different USB 3.0 ports and four different USB 2.0 ports that can be used with the SuperSpeed link from PC to dual video connections. It also has an Ethernet port, DVI/VGA port, HDMI port, power input, connect to host port, and then an Audio in and an Audio out jack. The HDMI port supports resolutions up to 2560 x 1440 with a single display and 1080P if two displays are attached. 2560 x 1440 mode will operate at a 50Hz refresh rate. The Ethernet port supports 10 / 100 / 1000Mbps speeds and the DVI/VGA port supports up to 2048 x 1152 / 1920 x 1200. This docking station is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and legacy XP systems. Surface RT, Mac OS X, and Linux/Unix are not compatible. This is not recommended for gaming. This won’t charge your laptop while it is plugged in either. The driver is available for download, giving you access rather than from a CD.

Best Docking Station for Microsoft Users

For those who are a big fan of their two-in-one Microsoft device, laptop, or have a Microsoft tablet, they should consider the Microsoft Surface Dock. This is compatible with the Microsoft Surface Go, Surface Laptop, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Pro, Surface Pro 3, Surface Pro 4, Surface Pro 6, Surface Book and Surface Book 2. There are four USB 3.0 ports, an Audio out port, two Mini Display ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port, allowing you the ability to connect so many devices. It comes with a magnetic Surface connect cable that allows you to transform your Surface into a desktop PC by plugging in your dock with the Surface Connect cable. It allows you to get right to work and charges your devices while you’re able to plug in a mouse, keyboard or external monitors. It has a minimalist design that won’t take up much room on your desk and you’ll get high speed data transfers when you plug in your devices.

Most Versatile Docking Station

No matter what kind of laptop, computer or device you have, the Anker Dual Display Universal Docking Station should be compatible with it. This station provides you with six different USB ports: two USB 3.0 ports and four USB 2.0 ports. It will help you consolidate your devices and connect to all of your peripheries via a single USB 3.0 cable. It supports Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7 and legacy XP systems. It features the latest software for Mac, Android, Ubuntu on the official DisplayLink website, meaning it’ll work with what you have. For those who are looking to support HDMI and DVI displays at the same time, you’ll be able to achieve that with this. You can expand your desktop to three different monitors and the Ethernet port supports 10 / 100 / 1,000 Mbps speeds. There is a feature that automatically prioritizes bandwidth for connected devices, ensuring smooth and stable operations even when all the ports are full. The two USB 3.0 ports deliver SuperSpeed data transfer rates up to 5 Gbps. They will also charge your devices while plugged in there. It comes with a detachable base stand that gives you flexibility on how to store the station.