‘The Mandalorian’ will officially return to Disney+ for season 2 in fall 2020

There was never any doubt that the flagship Disney+ original series would return for a second season, but series creator Jon Favreau made it official on Friday afternoon. The Mandalorian is coming back with more episodes in fall 2020, and although that’s all we know about the new season for now, it seems likely that Favreau will once again be heavily involved, as he was the one to make the announcement from his Twitter profile.

The Mandalorian debuted to widespread acclaim on November 12th alongside Disney’s new streaming service, and continued to pick up steam in the weeks leading up to the release of The Rise of Skywalker. The reaction to the ninth Skywalker saga film was mixed, which seems to have given The Mandalorian even more attention, as some fans are pointing to it as one way to do Star Wars right, while the recent movies have missed the mark.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

The first season of The Mandalorian concluded on Friday, December 27th with its eighth episode, which was directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit), who also voices IG-11 in the show. It was the only major original series to launch with the service, but it managed to find an audience immediately (thanks in large part to the inclusion of the wildly memeable Baby Yoda). But the success of the show certainly bodes well for the upcoming Marvel shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, both of which are in development.

The second season of The Mandalorian is also notably one of the few Star Wars projects we know is definitively in the works. A Rogue One prequel series featuring Cassian Andor is in the works, as is an Obi-Wan Kenobi show, and Rian Johnson is theoretically still working on his own film trilogy. But the future of Star Wars is as murky as it’s been since the prequel trilogy wrapped up way back in 2005, after Revenge of the Sith premiered.