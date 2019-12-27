We’ve saved our readers literally millions of dollars on popular products this holiday season, with the BGR Deals team having covered all the hottest deals from top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more. In fact, there have been so many terrific sales out there this year that the editorial team has even pitched in from time to time. That includes today since the year-end sales out there are still so great. Highlights among the top deals available on Friday alone include a free Echo Show 5 when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 2 or Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Black Friday pricing on AirPods 2, tons of discounts on the most popular Nintendo Switch Games and PS4 games of 2019, the #1 TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender for only $14.95 or the upgraded version that’s twice as fast for $21.99, a best-selling Roomba robot vacuum for only $199.99, the LifeStraw that’s always a top-seller for just $9.96, white Philips Hue bulbs for just $5 each when you bundle them with a discounted Echo Dot, the lowest prices of the year on Bose’s most popular Bluetooth headphones and wireless speakers, an $11 cable that charges your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, $200 Sony true wireless earbuds for only $79.99, more than $15 off the Roku Streaming Stick+, big discounts on about 100 different Amazon devices and bundles, and much more.

We focused mainly on the three big stores mentioned above this holiday season, but there’s another retailer we didn’t pay enough attention to: Target. We told you about a few of Target’s big sales, but there’s a lot more that’s still available from this popular nationwide retail chain. And as is always the case these days, you don’t even have to leave your house to get the best bargains. Target is running a huge year-end clearance sale right now, and there are hundreds of deals you can take advantage of. Shop the entire sale here on the Target site, and be sure to check out our 10 favorite deals below.



Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity and Sleep Tracker Wristband

Join the new fitness revolution with a Fitbit Flex Wireless Wristband – Slate (FB401SLT). This fitness tracker is worn on your wrist all day and night so it can keep track of your steps and sleep cycle. Go to the website and take advantage of additional tracking features such as calorie tracking, activities, and your friends. That’s right. You can join the Fitbit Flex community and compete with new and old friends to keep you inspired to stay on track with your diet and fitness. Get that added encouragement you need and the tracking that keeps you on top of your activity levels with the Fitbit Flex. 1 year limited manufacturer warranty. Both small and large band included.

Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity and Sleep Tracker Wristband: $59.97 (save $40)

Drone Force Terrasect Remote Control RC

ROLL, FLIP, ATTACK!

Experience truly innovative radio control action with the TerrAsect! With a green, insect-like design and glowing, red eyes the TerrAsect strikes fear into the hearts of its prey. The TerrAsect’s RELENTLESS ROLLING ATTACK will give even the most advanced drivers hours of play, indoor or outdoor! Once you reach top-speed, simply hit the trigger button to initiate the roll! If the TerrAsect flips onto its back, it can flip itself back over; no need to flip by hand! Its tough build allows it to jump, tumble and roll over most terrain. How can you time your rolling attacks to create awesome stunts? 2.4 GHz Control. TerrAsect runs on 4xAA Batteries and 3xAAA for controller (not included). Measures 13.8″ long.

Drone Force Terrasect Remote Control RC: $9.79 (save $4.20)

Metro Exodus: Aurora Limited Edition – PlayStation 4

Embark on an incredible journey – board the Aurora, a heavily modified steam locomotive, and join a handful of survivors as they search for a new life in the East Experience Sandbox Survival – a gripping story links together classic Metro gameplay with new huge, non-linear levels A beautiful, hostile world – discover the post-apocalyptic Russian wilderness, brought to life with stunning day / night cycles and dynamic weather Deadly combat and stealth – scavenge and craft in the field to customize your arsenal of hand-made weaponry, and engage human and mutant foes in thrilling tactical combat

Metro Exodus: Aurora Limited Edition – PlayStation 4: $36.39 (save $15.60)

The Persistence – PlayStation VR

You are the hunted, not the hunter

First person horror meets roguelike exploration in VR

Everyone’s dead… even you. But there’s a slim chance you could still escape, and take back your life, if only you can repair the ship’s devastated systems before the black hole that has trapped it rips The Persistence apart. In an entirely new kind of stealth horror game, exclusively for PlayStation4 with PlayStationVR, you must hide in the shadows and battle terrifying mutants as you strive to get the engines back on line, plot a course – and somehow get the ship back to earth. Can you stay alive long enough to save The Persistence?

The Persistence – PlayStation VR: $20.99 (save $9)

Circulon 10″ Open Skillet Red

Combines reliable, durable cooking performance with superior nonstick technology and dishwasher-safe cleaning convenience

TOTAL Nonstick System features top-quality PFOA-free, metal utensil safe nonstick on raised circles for superior food release and effortless cleanup

Gourmet nonstick skillet features top-quality aluminum construction and colorful dishwasher-safe porcelain enamel exterior

Dishwasher safe and suitable for all stovetops except induction; Oven safe to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Hassle-Free Lifetime Guarantee included

Circulon 10″ Open Skillet Red: $13.99 (save $6)

Logitech K480 Bluetooth Integrated Multi-Device Keyboard

Just turn the Screen Selector dial to switch typing between 3 connected Bluetooth wireless devices.

You’ll find a familiar keyboard layout with all the shortcut keys you use the most

Integrated cradle holds your phone or tablet at just the right angle

Compatible with Windows or Mac computer, or an Android or iOS tablet or smartphone.

Logitech K480 Bluetooth Integrated Multi-Device Keyboard: $31.49 (save $13.50)

Spectacles – Sunglasses that Snap! (Teal)

Spectacles are sunglasses that Snap!

Capture and share video from your perspective.

Press to record a 10-second video.

Your videos wirelessly save to Memories on Snapchat.

Spectacles charge in the included case.

Spectacles – Sunglasses that Snap! (Teal): $77.99 (save $52)

Crosley Cruiser Portable Turntable

Portable record player with built-in speakers

Shuts closed in briefcase style with a convenient carrying handle

Features 3 different speeds for customization

Perfect for bringing on road trips or for parties

Crosley Cruiser Portable Turntable: $41.99 (save $28)

SOL Republic Shadow Wireless Headphones

Natural-fit collar

Easy-to-access mic and music controls

Up to 8hr battery life

Rain and sweat-resistant

SOL Republic Shadow Wireless Headphones: $34.99 (save $15)

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6 quart 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

Best for Beginners: Instant Pot Duo Nova is the updated Duo. Duo Nova upgrades include the EasySeal Lid to automatically seal when pressure cooking and a cooking progress indicator, so you know when cooking begins. Also includes bonus sealing ring

Cooks Fast & Saves Time: The new 2019 edition Instant Pot multi- cooker combines 7 appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

14 one-touch Smart Programs — for fast, delicious ribs, soups, beans, rice, chicken, yogurt, eggs, cheesecakes and more with tasty results

Easy to Use: The new EasySeal lid automatically seals your Instant Pot to keep flavors, nutrients and aromas sealed inside. The new progress indicator lets you know when your Instant Pot is coming to pressure and when the cooking cycle begins

Advanced Safety Protection – The 10+ built-in safety features, including Overheat Protection, Safety Lock and more to ensure safe pressure cooking

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6 quart 7-in-1 One-Touch Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker: $59.95 (save $40)