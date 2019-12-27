Ryan Reynolds just confirmed ‘Deadpool 3’ is in production at Marvel

We’ve been talking about Deadpool 3 ever since the second installment in the franchise hit theaters last year, even before Disney finalized its Fox purchase. But the prospect of seeing another Deadpool movie became even more exciting after Disney confirmed that it will keep the character as is in the MCU — comparatively, Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four will be rebooted for the MCU. Even so, nobody at Marvel or Disney would say when the next Deadpool film will drop. Chatter about the film intensified a few months ago, with actor Ryan Reynolds trolling fans about his meeting with Marvel. Separately, some reports said the character will arrive in the MCU even before we see him in Deadpool 3, as soon as 2021 as a cameo in an unnamed MCU Phase 4 film. Now, Reynolds has just confirmed that the third Deadpool film is in the works, which means a launch date announcement can’t be too far off.

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Christmas Eve (via ComicBook). “We’re over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

The actor did not share any details about the film and we don’t expect him or his team to leak anything about the new Deadpool movie this time around. After all, everyone is expecting to see Deadpool in future MCU films, given the huge popularity of the first two movies. It’s not like it needs any marketing stunts to generate buzz.

As for Marvel, the company disclosed all the MCU Phase 4 titles so far, with the latest revelations having dropped a few months ago when we learned the Sony and Disney reached a new deal for Spider-Man. It’s unlikely to see a Deadpool 3 announcement for Phase 4, but we’ll probably see him arrive in Phase 5 — Marvel already has eight MCU movie dates set for the 2022-2023 period. But if all those recent reports are right, then Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will introduce Deadpool, Wolverine, and other mutants to the MCU in 2021, long before they’re featured in new movies of their own.

Look for Reynolds’ Deadpool 3 comments in the clip below, starting at the 9:22-minute mark.