Netflix is a blessing and a curse, truly. It’s so awesome that you can gain access to a massive catalog of streaming content for such an affordable price. But all that great content presents a problem, too: so many new movies and shows hit Netflix each month that it’s impossible to catch them all, so you inevitably end up missing things that you might have really enjoyed. In December alone, for example, Netflix added a whopping 53 new original movies, shows, and specials to its ever-increasing lineup. You can check out the full list of December originals to see if you missed anything — but while you’re busy catching up on those shows, there are probably plenty more great Netflix original shows and movies you missed among the 73 new original titles Netflix added in November or the 67 titles the site added in October.

The bottom line is that it’s impossible to keep up with all the great content Netflix adds each month, and so far we’ve only been discussing Netflix originals. Let’s not forget that Netflix is also home to so much content from third-party studios. Who has time to watch it all?! No one does, so you’ve undoubtedly missed plenty of excellent content over the past year or so without even realizing it. With the holidays here, you’re undoubtedly busy with friends and family, but you probably also have some downtime and you need to relax. In this post, we’ve collected 10 excellent movies and series that flew under the radar for a lot of people, so you might have missed them. Most of them are Netflix originals and most are from this past year, but there are also a few older titles that you’ll definitely want to check out.

The Spy

Sacha Baron Cohen is best known for his roles as Ali G and Borat, and The Spy marks his first time playing the lead in a dramatic series. It’s shockingly good. Created by Gideon Raff, The Spy is based on the astonishing and harrowing true story of a Mossad agent who managed to infiltrate the Syrian government.

Watch The Spy

The OA

The second season of The OA premiered this year, and it turns out it’ll be the show’s final season. Fans are livid, but it doesn’t make the show’s two seasons any less captivating. The OA follows the story of a young woman who reappears in a small town after having vanished 7 years earlier. Created by Zal Batmanglij and Brit Marling, who also stars as Prairie Johnson, this mind-bending show has more twists and turns than you can believe.

Watch The OA

Dead to Me

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star as grieving women who become unlikely friends after bonding in group therapy, only to have their friendship fall apart when a dark secret is uncovered. Dead to Me is dark, funny, and definitely one to binge.

Watch Dead to Me

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil isn’t a new movie and it’s not a Netflix original, but it has definitely flown under the radar. This gory comedy about two vacationing pals who get mistaken for bloodthirsty, murderous hillbillies is hilarious and wonderfully original. It often gets compared to Shaun of the Dead and while it’s not quite the same caliber film, it’s much smarter and wittier than you might think at first glance.

Watch Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Russian Doll

It seems like Russian Doll got so much hype that it would’ve been impossible to miss, but internet buzz doesn’t always translate offline. Natasha Lyonne stars as Nadia, a young woman who wakes up each day in a bathroom at her 36th birthday party before inevitably dying before the night is over. Her quest to understand the mysterious loop is one of the most binge-worthy shows of 2019.

Watch Russian Doll

Maniac

I think season 1 of True Detective is easily one of the single best seasons of any show, ever, so I couldn’t have been more eager when I first heard about Cary Joji Fukunaga’s limited Netflix series, Maniac. This psychological, dramatic dark comedy is out there — and I do mean out there — but it’s fascinating, captivating, and definitely worth checking out if you missed it.

Watch Maniac

Criminal UK

Criminal UK is one part of a four-part anthology series that follows the interrogations of 12 different suspects accused of unique and heinous crimes. Each of the four parts takes place in a different country and is filmed in a different language. All four parts are intriguing, but the interrogators and crimes in the UK chapter are particularly compelling. Plus, you can’t really go wrong with David Tennant.

Watch Criminal UK

The Sinner

I’m not a fan of Jessica Biel. I’m not a fan of the few original shows I’ve caught on USA. But something about The Sinner drew me in, and I’m not exaggerating when I say this show is phenomenal. Season 1 follows Biel’s character Cora Tannetti, who is forced to relive a traumatic, forgotten after she snaps for seemingly no reason and commits a terrible crime. Season 2 follows the case of an 11-year-old boy who murders his parents for no apparent reason. Bill Pullman plays Detective Harry Ambrose, the common thread woven between the two seasons of this dark and mysterious thriller. Season 3 is set to premiere in early February on USA, but the first two seasons can be streamed on Netflix.

Watch The Sinner

After Life

Ricky Gervais plays a darker, more somber version of the character he adapts for just about everything he appears in, but there’s something special about After Life. It’s a deep, introspective series that follows a newspaper writer named Tony as he struggles to go on after his wife’s death.

Watch After Life

Santa Clarita Diet

Santa Clarita Diet was canceled soon after its third season hit Netflix earlier this year. The show simply couldn’t gather enough steam despite being a delightfully funny and lighthearted zombie series that still packs a bit of gore to keep you on your toes. It stars Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant as husband and wife realtors trying to cope with life after Barrymore becomes a bloodthirsty zombie.

Watch Santa Clarita Diet