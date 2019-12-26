It’s not just Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow that Marvel needs to replace in the MCU as it builds the storyline that takes us to the next massive Avengers crossover. Every superhero journey also needs a worthy villain and given that Thanos is dead, we need a new bad guy to challenge the upcoming Avengers team. A variety of reports claimed in recent weeks that the next major MCU villain will be introduced as soon as 2022, with the first movies of Phase 5 to reportedly set to include him. But if a new report is accurate, then the villain might appear even sooner than that in Phase 4 with the help of a different kind of MCU creation.

With the introduction of Disney+, Marvel will expand the MCU with TV series that will tie directly into the MCU films, allowing for richer character arcs for several of our beloved heroes. WandaVision is one of them, a six-episode limited series set for a 2021 launch that will tie into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Charlie Murphy updated Murphy’s Multiverse with a short blog that features an exciting revelation — if it ends up being accurate, of course.

Image Source: Twitter via Murphy's Multiverse

An unknown actress named Sheila Knoxx, whose tweets are protected, reportedly said a few days ago that her agent confirmed she’ll appear in WandaVision. Given that she’s an unknown, she likely has a small role in the show if her claim is true. Then, on Christmas day, she apparently replied that she’s going to “Doomstadt! In Helen!.”

Image Source: Twitter via Murphy's Multiverse

The second tweet is the more interesting revelation, as it seems to suggest that Doomstadt, the capital city of the imaginary Latveria, will be a location in WandaVision. And that’s the birthplace of Victor Von Doom, who happens to be one of the leading candidates to replace Thanos. From Murphy’s Multiverse:

The quaint Bavarian town of Helen, Georgia is certainly a dead ringer for Doomstadt, the capital city of Latveria and the birthplace of Victor Von Doom and, perhaps more relevant to the story here, his mother, Cynthia Von Doom, a Romani sorceress. Given the series looks to be exploring the backstory of Agatha Harkness, it’s possible that it could explore other, different magic users, including Cynthia. Since we don’t know the plot of WandaVision, it seems like SWORD, Agatha Harkness and, potentially, Doomstadt, are disparate ideas and we might have to wait a while to see how they all tie together, if they do at all.

This would be a great little Easter egg for WandaVision, especially if Doom is indeed going to be the primary Avengers threat in the upcoming MCU phases.

The same Murphy said in previous reports that Doctor Doom might appear in Ant-Man 3 and Black Panther 2, both early Phase 5 movies — well, only the Black Panther sequel is confirmed for the time being.

As for the actress who made the revelation above, she’s a “struggling actress” according to her Twitter bio, so she might not play any of the main characters of WandaVision. Not to mention that revealing critical MCU secrets might not be the best move for a struggling actress.