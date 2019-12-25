PlayStation 4 holiday sales have totally crushed the Xbox One this year

By one estimate, the ongoing battle between Sony’s and Microsoft’s eighth-generation gaming consoles is not even close, with one emerging as the clear winner on the basis of units sold this holiday season.

The UK-based business intelligence and research website VGChartz, which publishes thousands of estimates each week related to game hardware and software sales, has published the latest tally of US sales estimates racked up by the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The winner? The console from Sony, with its PS4 still as popular as ever and having racked up some 154,522 more units than the Xbox One in the last month, according to VGChartz. That’s only added to a substantial lifetime sales lead the PS4 enjoys over the Xbox One, with the website’s estimates showing that almost 4.6 million additional PS4 consoles have been sold, compared to its rival, since the launch of both consoles in November 2013.

All of those numbers mentioned above, just to reiterate, are US totals. The latest estimates show that in the previous 12 months, the PS4 has also sold 701,767 more units than the Xbox One, and the lifetime US sales estimates for both consoles are as follows:

PS4 total sales in the US: 31,411,653

Xbox One total sales in the US: 26,845,047

In terms of global sales, meanwhile, it should be noted that the PS4 surpassed 100 million units sold back during the quarter that ended in September. That put the console, both in the US and beyond, at total sales to retailers of 102.8 million, per Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad. As of the end of October, Sony was also closing in on 1 billion PS4 games sold.

Here is official PlayStation shipment data from Sony. The PSP and PS2 numbers are actually slightly higher as Sony stopped reporting back in 2012 despite continuing to ship units after. Sony never reported PS Vita sales so it's impossible to say if PS4 has outsold it yet… pic.twitter.com/hm6xcc7dTK — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 30, 2019

Attesting to Sony’s prominence this console generation, a slew of rumors, leaks, and juicy tidbits has already started piling up relative to Sony’s next console — the PS5, which is expected to launch sometime during the 2020 holiday season. That’s when the console wars will start all over again, with Microsoft also set to release its Project Scarlet Xbox One successor to the world around the same time.