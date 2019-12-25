One of the great things about the pair of Avengers movies that concluded the Infinity saga is that both Infinity War and Endgame make the audience realize just how high the stakes truly are. Endgame is far from being a regular superhero movie where the good guys win the day without taking any losses. Both Black Widow and Iron Man sacrificed their lives doing whatever it took to beat Thanos. And Captain America hung up his superhero shield once the planet was safe, and retired in the past to reunite with the love of his life. These are three massive losses to the original Avengers team, and more heroes might retire soon, including Hawkeye and Thor. However, the original Avengers reportedly still have a future in the MCU going forward, because if a new rumor is correct, Marvel plans to bring them all back. Best of all, Marvel might do it in a way that doesn’t change what happened. Instead, they might be used to set up the massive Endgame-like Avengers adventure that’s currently being built.

The news comes from We Got This Covered, a constant source of MCU rumors with a mixed track record. According to the blog’s sources, the multiverse that’s going to be introduced in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness in 2021 will be the avenue that will allow dead Avengers to return to the MCU. But there will be a big twist:

Rather, it’ll be alternate versions from different universes/timelines. Kind of like what we’re seeing happening now with Loki. And apparently, this is how some of the OG Avengers will be brought back. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Daniel Radcliffe was being eyed for Moon Knight, [SPOILERS] would be revealed as a traitor in The Rise of Skywalker and Ace Ventura 3 is now in early development, all of which have been proven true – Marvel plans to bring back a few of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but since they’ll be from alternate universes, they’ll be evil versions of the heroes.

The report says it’s unclear who’s coming back, but at least a couple of the original Avengers might show up in the new Avengers movie. The new Avengers team will have to fight the evil versions of their friends, which sounds amazing, and can be a stepping stone for setting up the massive Secret Wars storyline that’s reportedly in the works for a future Avengers film. Marvel has adapted some of its famous comics for the MCU, but with plenty of twists and turns that aren’t in the comics.

The rumor also reveals another exciting part that could help Marvel keep the events of Endgame unchanged. These evil Avengers will not show up again in the future, as this will be a “one and done situation.” Reviving Black Widow or Iron Man by bringing evil versions from other timelines, and converting them to good guys like Loki, would certainly ruin Endgame.

In fact, Natasha and Tony Stark might not even be among the revived heroes. A second report from the same source reveals two other names that are likely to return as evil versions of themselves: Quicksilver and Mar-Vell. These two died in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain Marvel, which means Marvel might be looking well beyond Infinity War and Endgame for evil versions of our beloved heroes.

That said, we’re looking at unconfirmed rumors here, so don’t get too excited about them just yet.