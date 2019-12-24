You’ll Never Get Ready the Same Way Again with a Deluxe Vanity Mirror

Getting ready to go out can be a stressful — and time-consuming — affair for some. It can be a four or even five-step process, depending on what exactly you need to feel comfortable enough to hit the town. Of course, there’s no better way to check yourself out — perhaps even ad nauseam — than with an extremely detailed, high-quality vanity mirror. You’ll feel like a real Hollywood actor looking into one of these contraptions. Whether you’re putting on makeup, applying skincare products, or simply trying to get your hair to stay perfectly straight, there’s no shortage of ways a vanity mirror can help facilitate the process of getting yourself in tip-top shape. Because sometimes, a regular old mirror just doesn’t cut it — especially if you’re doing something detailed-oriented like applying makeup. Plus, most vanity mirrors come with built-in lights, so you’ll never have to worry about not getting the proper lighting in your bathroom or bedroom mirror. Fortunately for you, there are plenty of vanity mirrors available that won’t break the bank. And considering a high-end vanity mirror could make the difference in how you get read going forward, saving you both time and unnecessary stress, then it could be worth its weight in gold. So without further delay, let’s look at some of the best deals on vanity mirrors.

Best Overall Vanity Mirror

All things considered, the BESTOPE Makeup Vanity Mirror with Lights is a no-brainer purchase that can expedite your process of getting ready and help you look better than ever before. This 13.5″ mirror features both natural and soft lighting, in addition to high definition glass to make your reflection more detailed, vivid, and high-quality. The main mirror and the right side will show you your regular reflection, while the upper left mirror gives you two double magnification and the bottom left, three times. These two smaller mirrors are designed with eye makeup and eyelash work in mind. The mirror has 21 LED lights in total, and they can switch on and off with a touch screen sensor located right on the mirror itself. It also features 180 degrees of rotation, and it’s battery-powered with four AAA batteries that make for ultra-easy setup.

The Vanity Mirror with the Most Magnifying Options

If you’re looking for something with a bit more magnifying power than you can’t go wrong with the EASEHOLD Makeup Vanity Mirror with 1000LUX LEDs Soft Lights. Unlike the first mirror, this one contains four different options — regular reflection in addition to two, three, and a whopping ten times magnification section. The 10x setting actually makes up the brunt of the mirror itself, as it’s the main and largest portion of the mirror. Your regular reflection can be found on the right pane of the open-up vanity mirror itself. Additionally, this mirror contains 38 LED lights that provide soft, natural lighting for when you’re doing your makeup or brushing your hair, etc. You can essentially check yourself out at any angle on this vanity mirror, as it stands on a non-slip pedestal stand that rotates 90 degrees for up and down and 180 degrees for left and right. It’s also ultra-thin and lightweight, allowing you to use it both for your at-home setup or on the road. It can be powered with either four AAA batteries or a USB cable, ensuring that it will, essentially, always stay lit.

Best Vanity Mirror for Value

Conversely, you can opt for something with a bit more bang-for-your-buck value with the Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror. It might not have the same intense magnifying options, but it certainly gets the job done with the standard one, two, and three times magnification sections. This tri-fold mirror is a wee bit smaller, with dimensions of 12″ x 8″ x 3″, but it’s certainly still powerful enough to get the job done. It features 36, bright, long-lasting, flat panel LED lights. While the lights are ultra-bright, the mirror still provides natural lighting that will give you a better idea of how you’ll look when you inevitably leave your house. With one, two, and three times magnification options — each making up a third of the fold-out design — you can get a much clearer look at your face before and after applying makeup, tweezing your eyebrows, or even removing blackheads. It also features full 180-degree rotation, and can either be plugged into an outlet, via USB or powered through two AA batteries. And if you’re still on the fence, the mirror comes with a lifetime satisfaction guarantee that allows you to replace the mirror, free of charge, in the event that it breaks.