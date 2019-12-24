Get one of the best games of 2018 free from the Epic Games Store right now

Last week, the Epic Games Store kicked off a promotion entitled 12 Days of Free Games, and while all of the games have been worth grabbing for the low price of $0, you should definitely grab today’s freebie if you don’t already own it. From now until December 25th at 11:00 AM ET, Celeste is free to download from the Epic Games Store, and you owe it to yourself to add this brilliant 2D platformer to your collection of PC games.

“Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall,” reads the description on the store page. “Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.”

Here’s what I had to say about Celeste in my piece about the best games of 2018 from the beginning of this year:

If I had to recommend a single game on this list to anyone, I think it would be Celeste. Not many games can balance a poignant, meaningful story about mental health with some of the tightest, most thrilling gameplay of the generation, but striking that balance is just one of Celeste’s many impressive feats.

Keep in mind that there will be a new free game every day of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, which lasts through January 1st, so you can have quite a sizable library of games without spending a penny as long as you keep up over the next few days. Just visit this page to see the latest free game every day.