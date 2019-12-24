Best Buy’s last-second savings event is almost over – here are today’s top 10 deals

What, you thought that all the best deals of the season would disappear now that it’s Christmas Eve? Fat chance! If anything, retailers are turning up the heat right now so they can clear as much inventory as possible before the New Year rolls around. You think they want to start out 2020 with tons of overstock? Of course not, so they’re offering killer prices on some of the hottest products around in their big year-end sales. Right now, you’ll find the best-selling TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender for only $14.95 and the faster version with double the speed for $21.99, top-rated Alea and Google enabled Wi-Fi smart plugs for just $7.50 each, Black Friday pricing on AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, a surprise sale that slashes the Apple Watch Series 5 down to its lowest price ever, Echo speakers starting at $19.99, several discounted iPad models, Anker’s newest AirPods rivals for only $49.99, Nest Thermostats starting at only $129, best-selling Bluetooth earbuds for $16.99, up to $50 off everyone’s favorite Instant Pots, big discounts on nearly 100 different Amazon devices and bundles, and so much more.

All the big retailers out there are now running year-end sales that save you a bunch of money, but Best Buy actually never ended its big “Last-second Savings” event. That means all the best deals that the retailer was offering ahead of Christmas are still available right now. You can shop the full sale right here on the Best Buy website, and you’ll find our picks for the 10 best deals of the day down below. This particular sales event ends tomorrow though, so most of these deals are about to disappear.

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying Hey Siri

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the Lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case

Apple – AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model): $144.99 (save $15)

(lower prices and more discounted models on Amazon)

Save up to $100 on iPads

10.2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data²

Up to 10 hours of battery life³

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil¹

iPadOS with intuitive multitasking, new Home screen, and all the great features of iOS 13

Apple – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case

GPS

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen²

Swimproof³

ECG app¹

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

Emergency SOS⁴

Fall detection

S5 SiP with up to 2x faster 64-bit dual-core processor²

watchOS 6 with Activity trends, cycle tracking, hearing health innovations, and the App Store on your wrist

Aluminum case

Apple – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminum Case: $414.00 (save $15)

(lower prices on Amazon)

Amazon – Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Streaming Media Player

Stream on the big screen with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote

Just plug Fire TV Stick into your HDTV, and start streaming in minutes.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote. Watch favorites from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO, SHOWTIME and more. Stream for free with Tubi, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, and others.

Watch Hollywood hits and TV shows from Pluto TV, Tubi TV, Sony Crackle, IMDb Freedive, and others without a paid subscription.

Stream millions of songs and use your Alexa voice remote to request a song, artist, playlist, or control playback through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio. Subscription fees may apply.

Even better with Prime

Prime membership unlocks a world of entertainment on Prime Video with exclusive and award-winning Prime Originals, popular movies and TV, live events, sports, and more.

Prime members can also subscribe to more than 100 channels, such as STARZ, SHOWTIME, HBO, and Cinemax with Prime Video Channels – no cable required, and no additional apps to download.

You only pay for the channels you want and you can cancel anytime. Each channel starts with a free trial, so it’s easy to discover new favorites.

Smart home

View live camera feeds on your TV or control lights, thermostats, and other compatible smart home devices with your Alexa Voice Remote. Just ask.

Simple to set up and use

Plug Fire TV Stick into your HDTV, plug into the wall outlet, connect to the Internet, and enjoy.

Switch seamlessly between your headphones and sound system – pair compatible Bluetooth headphones with Fire TV to listen to movies, TV shows, and music.

No cable or satellite? No problem

Watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, and others.

Watch live TV and sports with subscriptions to YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling, and others, or use an indoor HD antenna connected directly to your TV to get broadcast networks, such as NBC and PBS, for free.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, SHOWTIME and more. Stream for free with Tubi, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, and others.

Amazon – Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Streaming Media Player: $24.99 (save $15)

(Fire TV Stick 4K discounted on Amazon)

2 Amazon Echo Show 5 smart displays for $89.99

See and do more with Alexa

Echo Show 5 connects to Alexa to give you vivid visuals on its 5.5″ smart display with a crisp full sound – all in a compact design that fits in any room, in any home. See on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music.

Set alarms and timers, catch up on the current events, check weather and traffic, as you head out in your new city.

Entertainment for every part of your day

Catch up on today’s news and sports highlights. Watch movie trailers. Cook along with step-by-step recipes. See song lyrics and album art with Amazon Music. It’s the perfect size for adding glanceable entertainment to any room.

Connect with your favorite people

Make hands-free video calls to the Alexa app or another Echo device with a screen. Instantly connect to other supported devices in your home, or make a voice announcement to every room with a supported Echo device.

Designed around your privacy

Enjoy multiple layers of privacy. Your voice is streamed to the cloud only after your device detects the wake word – Alexa.

You can turn off the microphone and camera with a press of the button. The built-in shutter lets you easily cover the camera.

Control your smart home

Manage compatible smart home devices on the simple interactive display, or use your voice. Regulate lights and switches, set thermostats, view security cameras.

Make other nightstands jealous

Use the ambient sunrise lighting feature to get your day started right. You can also choose from several fun clock face designs.

Alexa boasts more than 80,000 skills and counting

Amazon Alexa is always getting smarter. The skills are like apps, and help you do more. Play Jeopardy! or learn something new with wikiHow. Just say, “Alexa, show me skills.”

2 Amazon Echo Show 5 smart displays for $89.99

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling (Pure ANC) actively blocks external noise

Real-time audio calibration preserves a premium listening experience

Up to 22 hours of battery life enables full-featured all-day wireless playback

Apple W1 chip for Class 1 Wireless Bluetooth® connectivity and battery efficiency

With Fast Fuel, a 10-minute charge gives three hours of play when the battery is low

Pure ANC-off for low power mode provides up to 40 hours of battery life

Take calls, control music, and activate Siri with multifunction on-ear controls

Soft over-ear cushions ensure extended comfort and added noise isolation

Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $179.99 (save $170)

Sony – 75″ Class – LED – X950G Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

Full-array local dimming

Boosting results in a dramatic increase in contrast and brightness.

X1 Ultimate processor

Adjusts the contrast, sharpness and color for a picture that looks like the real thing.

See the full spectrum of color

TRILUMINOS Display & 4K HDR Super Bit Mapping show you exactly what the creator intended. Sony reproduces the subtle nuances of color, light and gradation from video lens to living room.

Android TV with built-in Google Assistant for voice control

Just say “Hey Google” to quickly access entertainment, control smart devices, get answers on screen and more using your voice.

A genius TV, a smarter home

Find all the entertainment you can dream of, faster than ever. From movies and TV shows to thousands of apps including your favorite Android games, Sony’s Android TV brings you everything in an instant.

Access to streaming services

Your favorite streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu & HBO are built-in for easier access to your favorite content. Log on to Sony’s Bonus Offer app for exclusive partner promotions and new content at discounted rates.

X-Wide Angle technology

Gives the X950G vivid real-world colors from any angle while retaining more color and brightness than other LED TVs. Enjoy a great picture with incredible color from anywhere in the room.

Enjoy studio quality Netflix content with Netflix Calibrated Mode

This mode was specially developed to enjoy Netflix originals and reproduce picture quality on a TV that is as brilliant as a studio evaluation master.

74.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers, S-FORCE Front Surround Sound, Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround.

4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

3 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Sony – 75″ Class – LED – X950G Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $1,999.99 (save $1,000)

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR

64.5″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.

100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot

Over a billion shades of brilliant color deliver our most realistic picture.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Quantum HDR 4X

Shades of color and detail leap off the screen in dark and bright scenes.

Quantum Processor 4K

An intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content for sharp detail and refined color.

Ambient Mode

Complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals or at-a-glance news.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

Motion Rate 240

Enjoy great motion clarity during fast-action moments.

Advanced TV sound

Two 10W speakers.

4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

2 USB inputs

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Samsung – 65″ Class – LED – Q60 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR: $999.99 (save $200)

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV

Auto Game Mode

For the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming.

Premium design

A dark finish, slim profile and jewel eye power button lend style and sophistication to your home theater.

Free Roku remote app

Transform your smartphone or tablet into a full-function Roku remote with voice control.

54.6″ screen

Large enough to provide an immersive experience for everyone in the room.

2160p resolution for breathtaking HD images

Watch 4K movies and TV shows at 4x the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current HD content to gorgeous, Ultra HD-level picture quality.

Watch high dynamic range (HDR) content on your TV

With an HDR-compatible 4K TV, you can enjoy HDR movies and TV shows, in addition to all your current content.

Smart TV with access to streaming services for countless entertainment options

Stream shows, movies, games and more with the TV’s built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps.

Built-in Roku smart platform delivers access to a world of entertainment

Stream from Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, or choose from more than 4,000 other streaming channels.

LED TVs perform well in all lighting conditions

They also deliver plasma-like deep blacks and rich colors.

240 Natural Motion

Enjoy fast-moving movies, sports and video games with virtually no motion blur.

Advanced TV sound

Two 8W main channel speakers.

4 HDMI inputs for the best home theater connection

High-speed HDMI delivers picture and digital surround sound in one convenient cable. HDMI cable not included.

Enjoy the picture from multiple angles

178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles provide a clear picture for viewers seated near the side of the screen.

1 USB input

Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or other USB device.

Manage the viewing experience for your kids

The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

TCL – 55″ Class – LED – 5 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Roku TV: $329.99 (save $120)

HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop

Windows 10 operating system

Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen.

15.6″ Full HD multitouch screen

The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient WLED backlight.

10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-10210U mobile processor

Ultra-low-voltage platform. Quad-core, eight-way processing provides maximum high-efficiency power to go.

Next-Gen Intel® Wi-Fi 6 Gig+(2×2)

Flexible, dual-band connectivity with greater reliability thanks to two data streams and antennas. Connect to a Wi-Fi router to experience Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds nearly 3X faster vs. standard Wi-Fi 5 with improved responsiveness for even more devices.

8GB system memory for advanced multitasking

Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.

256GB Solid State Drive accelerated by Intel® Optane™

Intel Optane H10 with SSD offers speedy storage and accelerates opening your frequent programs.

360° flip-and-fold design

Offers versatile functionality with laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation and tablet modes.

Weighs 4.52 lbs. and measures 0.7″ thin

Thin and light design with DVD/CD drive omitted for improved portability. 4-cell lithium-ion battery.

HDMI output expands your viewing options

Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture.

Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer

Supports SD memory card formats.

Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone

Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.

RGB backlit keyboard

Allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting.

Built-in fingerprint reader

Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access.

Additional port

Headphone/microphone combo jack.

HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop: $629.99 (save $200)