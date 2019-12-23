These Inexpensive Indoor Holiday Decorations Can Be Lifesavers for Last Minute Hosts

There’s nothing like last minute plans that are sprung upon you out of nowhere — especially if you’re the one who ends up having to host. Whether it’s because of canceled plans, a family emergency, or the other side of the family coming to town, sometimes these are things you can’t avoid. Regardless of the reason, and with no time to spare, there are a few things that must be done, decoration-wise, to usher in the holiday spirit. If you’re not the “festive” type or just didn’t have time for it this year, there are certainly some contingency plans that are available on the cheap. You don’t necessarily have to shell out the big bucks to buy an animatronic Santa Claus or a porcelain Nativity Scene display, but sprucing up the place for some additional Yuletide cheer is kind of a must. Luckily, there are plenty of great indoor decorations for the holiday season that are both cheap and aesthetically pleasing. Heck, they don’t even have to be for Christmas — they can serve as a wintery reminder or as a way to ring in the new year. So let’s look at some of the best indoor decorations just in time for the holiday season. You know what they say: better late than never.

Best Window Christmas Decorations

If you’re simply looking for something to spruce up your windows and give it some of that patented holiday cheer, you should opt for these Moon Boat 272PCS Christmas Snowflakes Window Clings Decals. The set contains 272 decals in total — 159 snowflakes in three unique designs and 113 dots to liven up your setup. There are seven sets of decals in total, allowing you to transform several windows and/or glass panes throughout your house into a winter wonderland of sorts. In fact, you’re not necessarily limited to only glass surfaces — these self-sticking decals contain no adhesive, so they can stick to a variety of surfaces like wallpaper, metal and plastic walls, tiles, wallpaper, and wood walls, The only surfaces that it doesn’t work in conjunction with are dust walls, rough walls like stucco, and three-dimensional wallpaper. So essentially, any smooth surface is perfect for this. The best part is, they’re completely reusable, so you don’t have to buy them as a one-off decoration. For something that’s cheap, effective, and surprisingly cheerful, you can’t go wrong with these high-end decals.

Best Indoor Garland

There’s nothing like a little garland to transform your house from Scrooge’s mansion to Santa’s North Pole base. You won’t find anything better than the National Tree 9 Foot by 10 Inch Crestwood Spruce Garland with Silver Bristle, Cones, Red Berries and 50 Clear Lights. You’ll really get in the spirit with this beautiful garland setup. Measuring in at 9 feet in length and 10 inches in diameter, these decorative pieces of garland can be used either indoor or out, giving you a few different options each and every year. They’re pretty realistic, too, and unlike most pieces of garland, they feature a nice wintery touch of berries, silver bristles, pinecones, and glitters. This garland also comes complete with 50 clear, UL-listed lights, so you don’t have to go out and buy a bunch of string lights separately. They’re also fire-resistant and non-allergenic, making them a surefire and safe way to please your guests and, of course, the members of your household.

Most Versatile Indoor Decorations

For something a bit more versatile — meaning you can use it for Christmas, New Year’s, or virtually any special occasion, the Twinkle Star 12 Stars 138 LED Curtain String Light are a great option. This pack features 12 brightly colored stars — six large stars and six smaller ones— illuminated by 138 powerful, long-lasting LED string lights. The lights can be set to eight different settings, depending on your mood, including waves, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash and steady on. Each string drops approximately two feet, which should span an entire window or a solid portion of a standard curtain. This set uses a 29V low voltage adapter that you can easily plugin and out, allowing for easy setup each and every time. Considering they’re LED lights, they’re also power-saving, super eco-friendly, and safe; they’re even (mostly) waterproof, with a waterproof level of IP44. Keep in mind, however — the string lights themselves are waterproof but the controller and power cord or not, so keep them away from water as you would with any electrical device. Still, they’re on the safer side of light-up holiday decor, and they’re certainly some of the most stylish, too.