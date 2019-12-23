Apple has App Store surprises in store for iPhone and iPad owners this Christmas

The iPhone and iPad are popular Christmas gifts, and plenty of people will activate a brand new iOS device this week, which could very well be their first. If you happen to be a brand new iOS user, then the first thing you’ll want to do after setting up your iPhone 11 or iPad Pro is to get apps and games. Just make sure not to buy anything before you’ve checked Apple’s App Store surprises this week, which may get you a few limited deals on popular software.

Apple’s new “Surprise” promotion runs from December 24th through December 29th, and each day will get you a new surprise to check out. The company hasn’t specified what sort of app and games discounts it has prepared. Users in Australia, where it’s already December 24th, have been seeing the following App Store note pop up, via MacRumors:

Image Source: Apple via MacRumors

This what the page said:

Tuesday’s surprise isn’t live yet, but it will be shortly! Make sure you come back soon to check it out. Have you seen today’s goodies? Look for the unwrapped presents on the ‌App Store‌’s Today, Games, and Apps tabs. From December 24 to 29, you’ll find a new surprise every day on the ‌App Store‌. Come back daily to discover which treat we have waiting for you!

Just make sure you return to the App Store each day starting tomorrow to get your app deals this week. By the way, if you’re new to iOS, you’ll need an Apple account to download content from the App Store. If you have a Mac, the same Apple ID will work on the iPhone and iPod touch, as well as the iPad.