Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 22)

The new arrivals on Netflix typically tend to taper off at the end of the month, but with the holidays approaching, the last few days of December are going to be busier than usual for the streaming service. For many Netflix subscribers, the most anticipated addition of the month has to be the second season of You, which blew up when it was acquired by Netflix last year. Other intriguing titles include a John Mulaney Netflix special with a bunch of kids, more episodes of Terrace House, and the second part of Carole & Tuesday.
Sadly, there’s also one huge departure this month. On Christmas Day, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will leave Netflix and make its way to Disney+, so catch up soon if you want to watch it before you see The Rise of Skywalker.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 22nd, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, December 22nd
- Private Practice: Season 1-6
Monday, December 23rd
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Tuesday, December 24th
- CAROLE & TUESDAY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Como caído del cielo — NETFLIX FILM
- Crash Landing on You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lost in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, December 25th
- Sweetheart
Thursday, December 26th
- The App — NETFLIX FILM
- Le Bazar de la Charité — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers — NETFLIX FAMILY
- You: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Friday, December 27th
- The Gift — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
Saturday, December 28th
- Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM
Departures
Wednesday, December 25th
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
- Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
- Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
