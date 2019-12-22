Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Dec. 22)

The new arrivals on Netflix typically tend to taper off at the end of the month, but with the holidays approaching, the last few days of December are going to be busier than usual for the streaming service. For many Netflix subscribers, the most anticipated addition of the month has to be the second season of You, which blew up when it was acquired by Netflix last year. Other intriguing titles include a John Mulaney Netflix special with a bunch of kids, more episodes of Terrace House, and the second part of Carole & Tuesday.

Sadly, there’s also one huge departure this month. On Christmas Day, Star Wars: The Last Jedi will leave Netflix and make its way to Disney+, so catch up soon if you want to watch it before you see The Rise of Skywalker.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 22nd, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, December 22nd

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Monday, December 23rd

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Tuesday, December 24th

Wednesday, December 25th

Sweetheart

Thursday, December 26th

Friday, December 27th

The Gift — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Saturday, December 28th

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy — NETFLIX FILM

Departures

Wednesday, December 25th

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in December, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.