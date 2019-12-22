Best Tools for Splitting Wood

Even though you may like to wear plaid flannels in the fall, you aren’t exactly a lumberjack. But during that time of year, you very well could feel like one when you have to chop wood for your fireplace. It also is a task that matters if you have a wood-burning stove or oven. But what exactly is the best way to chop and split wood? Well, it all depends on what kinds of logs you need and what kind of wood you have. If you’re unsure which is the best for you, we’ve got you covered. We’ve taken a look at some of the best options for splitting wood on the market to help you narrow down exactly what your task requires. Without further ado, here are our top choices.

Best Wood Splitting Axe

Most people imagine Paul Bunyan swinging an axe to chop down bunches of trees when they think of the word “lumberjack.” But for those who just need to cut some wood down to a size big enough to fit in their fireplace, you don’t need to be as big as a legend. With the Fiskars 378841-1002 X27 Super Splitting Axe, you’ll be able to get the logs you need. This axe measures 36″, giving three feet of room to swing and cut down on the wood. It also comes in smaller versions, but we found that this was the best option for taller users. It’s also the best option for medium to large logs, since you’ll be able to build up more momentum swinging it. The idea is to get more one-swing splits and this super splitting axe will help you achieve that more frequently. Safety is a huge concern when it comes to chopping wood and the non-slip grip takes extra measures to promoting it. It reduces hand strain and improves control, making it easier to keep it in your hand. It is crafted to be more balanced between the back and front parts, similar to an aluminum baseball bat. The sharp, advanced bevel convex blade is geometrically designed to be easy to remove from the wood, so you don’t have to rock it back and forth many times to release it.

Best Wood Splitting Maul

To really get your wood split evenly, you can use a splitting maul and the Estwing Special Edition Fireside Friend Axe is a great choice. This blade is fat and blunt, so you can force wood fibers apart parallel to the grain. You’ll be striking down on the wood with the flat side of the maul when you’re using it. It measures 14″ long, so it’s easy to hold in your hand and swing down onto your wood. It’s forged in one piece, so it’s constructed soundly and will last through many blows and even seasons each year. The thing we love about this particular maul is that Estwing developed a patented grip that absorbs shocks. It reduces vibration impact by up to 70% and is comfortable and durable in your hand. The weighted wedge design makes chopping very simple and will allow you to produce firewood in no time. It comes with a ballistic nylon sheath to protect the hand sharpened cutting edge. You can store it in your garage, basement or shed and keep the sheath on when you’re not using it.

Best Kindling Splitter

In order to start your fire, you’ll need some sort of kindling to get the flame going. You can create your own by using the Kindling Cracker Firewood Kindling Splitter. You don’t have to worry about any blades or wedges going near your hands, as you don’t have to hold anything sharp to use this device. It will easily split firewood with less force than it takes to crack down on wood with an axe. All you need to do is place a log of wood on top of the device and use a mallet to smack down on it. When struck correctly, it will split the wood for you into small enough pieces to use for kindling. The top ring design has a 6.5″ inside diameter, producing a good size for easy burning. This device is made from high-quality cast iron crafted in Australia and it measures just a foot in height, so it’s very simple to store. You won’t have to worry about much maintenance with this splitter, as it’s just a cast-iron blade that may need some dusting of sawdust. We love the fact that you can mount this permanently in your garage or shed, thanks to the bolt holes in the bottom ring. It can be used indoors or outdoors, so you’ll have your choice on where to create your kindling.