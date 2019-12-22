Best Snow Blower or Thrower

If you happen to live in an area that doesn’t have a temperate climate year round, you know about getting ready to battle the elements in December through March (and sometimes April). For homeowners, using the excuse that you couldn’t get out of your driveway because of the snow doesn’t always fly with your boss. You need a way to make it safe to use your walkway and driveway. A snow blower or thrower can alleviate your problems and a lot of snow. You probably remember what it was like growing up and shoveling until your arms felt like they were going to fall off. Now, you just need to stand and walk behind this machine as it does all the heavy lifting for you. We’ve highlighted three terrific options to make it easy to get in and out of your own house.

Best Powerful Snow Blower

If you have a long driveway or a wide one, you’re going to have a lot of ground to cover when it snows. For a blower that’s going to work for you rather than against you, you’re going to want the Toro 38381 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric 1800 Power Curve Snow Blower. Toro is synonymous with snow blowers, so this is a no-brainer decision. It can move up to 700 pounds of snow per minute, which is ridiculous to think about because there’s almost no way you’re going to have 700 pounds of snow on your property. It shouldn’t take much time to clear away what you have with this blower. If you’re dealing with a tall mound of snow, this machine has an 18-inch clearance and a 12-inch intake height for quick clearing. This is perfect to handle small decks, driveways, walkways, patios and other residential areas. With its Power Curve technology, it cleans down to the pavement and does away with any clogging. You can adjust the chute 160 degrees, allowing you to blow the snow in any direction you please, eliminating the possibility that you’ll be doing double work. Every handle on it is ergonomic and the lightweight design is easy to assemble.

Best Corded Snow Thrower

For a terrific alternative to a gas snow thrower, check out the Greenworks 20-Inch 13 Amp Corded Snow Thrower 2600502. The 13 amp motor delivers powerful results and it can discharge snow up to 20 feet, making your clearing abilities solid. It only works on 120 volts, so the battery has to be ready to go. This sturdy and reliable thrower has seven-inch wheels for greater mobility in even the slickest of conditions. You can rotate the throwing chute 180 degrees, so you can throw it on your lawn or even your neighbor’s lawn if you don’t like them (we kid but the chute is very versatile). It only weighs 32 pounds and is made of reinforced materials, so it will last. In order to get peak performance out of your machine, you’ll want to use a battery that has been stored at room temperature. If the thrower isn’t starting right away, wait 10 minutes and try again.

Best Snow Thrower to Use at Night

Sometimes, the only time it stops snowing is after the sun goes down, which, in the winter, is super early. If you have to go out to take care of your driveway when it’s either late or very early in the morning, you’re going to want to be able to see what you’re doing. That’s where the Snow Joe SJ623E 18-Inch 15 Amp Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower comes into play. One of the best features on this machine is the 23W halogen light that helps you see the path that you’re clearing, so you don’t accidentally go over your grass. This is ideal for mid to large-sized driveways and walkways. There’s no gas or oil needed to tune up before you use it, saving you time. The 15-amp motor can throw up to 720 pounds of snow per minute and the 180-degree adjustable chute can throw that snow up to 25 feet. If you’re dealing with a lot of snow, the four-blade, steel auger cuts 18 inches wide by 10 inches deep with each pass. A fantastic piece of equipment that comes with the thrower is the universal cleaning tool that helps you remove snow build-up in the chute without much hassle. It comes with a two-year warranty, so you’ll be covered through multiple seasons of bad weather.