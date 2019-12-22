While you may only think about Thanksgiving when it comes to turkey, it is completely acceptable to eat it at any time. But nobody wants to go through the whole process of preparing, basting, stuffing and cooking the turkey, only to have an accident happen while you’re carving it. Cutting terrible slices of turkey that are uneven or too thin will make your platter look unappealing. And don’t even get us started on if you happen to cut yourself while carving. Take the human error out of your hands and put an electric knife into them. An electric knife can take away all the hassle of sawing back and forth through tough meats, breads and bones. With serrated blades, you’ll be able to work your way into your meal with ease. There are a lot of options on the market, so which one is the best? We’ve done the legwork for you and picked our favorites. Let’s take a look.

Best Electric Knife Set

What’s better than one blade? Two, obviously. With the Cuisinart CEK-40 Electric Knife, you’ll get two blades to help you tackle the toughest tasks. But these two blades aren’t made the same. One is specifically designed to carve meat and the other is meant for cutting bread. It is not a challenge to change the blades, as you have to take them off to store them. They are both made from stainless steel and will endure many uses and hopefully many Thanksgivings. It comes with a butcher block, which is where you will store both blades and the motor base. The motor has an on/off trigger that activates the blade and starts it. The handle is ergonomic, meaning it’s comfortable to hold and it won’t slip out of your hand while in use. It comes with a safety lock that protects you and it is ideal for slicing meats, loaves or vegetables. This knife is backed by a limited, three-year warranty.

Most Versatile Electric Knife

Offering you a ton of flexibility when it comes to carving through something, the Hamilton Beach Electric Knife is a tremendous pick. This electric knife is exactly what you need when you have a steak, beef, turkey or chicken that you need to cut through. But it also can be used to navigate your way through hard breads and vegetables. And if you’re in the need for some DIY crafting help, this knife is also the perfect answer to cutting the foam for a project. It’s multi-functional and won’t quit on you. It features reciprocating serrated blades that cut through your items evenly and produce nice slices for distributing. This set also comes with a long-pronged fork to help you with carving and serving. The ergonomic handle was designed to give you better control over the proceedings and to make it easier on your hand to endure any impact with the meat or bread. It comes with a case to store your blade, motor and fork in, so you don’t just have to jam them into a kitchen drawer or cabinet. It saves you space in the end. Plus, you’ll always know where each piece is. The blade is 7 1/2″ long and the fork is 12″ long. The blades need to be hand washed but the fork can be put in the dishwasher.

Best Dishwasher-Safe Electric Knife

Don’t worry about having to scrub down your knife blades after you’ve used them. When you’re doing it in the sink, something could slip and harm you, like causing a finger to bleed. If you’re looking for a dishwasher-safe electric knife, catch the BLACK+DECKER 9-Inch Electric Carving Knife. The nine-inch blade is serrated to give you an easy time with carving. It has a comfortable handle and grip for the best control possible. There is a blade release button on the handle itself, so you can eject the blade in order to clean it and store it. The blade is meant to be washed in the dishwasher. It has a safety lock button, which prevents the blade from turning on automatically when it’s plugged in. So you can keep it plugged in and walk away for a moment and you won’t have to worry about someone else coming over and getting hurt accidentally. It comes with multiple blades, so you don’t always have to keep using the same one. It runs at 120V and is backed by a limited, two-year warranty.