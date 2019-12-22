Best Artificial Decorative Trees

Preparing for any type of holiday can be an ultra-stressful time for some. While it is, first and foremost, a time of the year to celebrate family, friends, and giving, it’s no secret that the things that go into the holiday season almost seem to juxtapose the purpose of its true meaning. But there are ways to reverse course and concentrate on the things that truly matter. Decorating, for example, is something that turns out to be more of a chore than good old fashioned family fun, specifically, when it comes to picking out a tree. A real tree requires you to go out, find the perfect tree, find a way to bring it home, and then maintain it for weeks on end. It’s also an annual expense that, frankly, can be avoided. That is, if you decide to opt for an artificial tree. These trees are not only inexpensive, easy to put together, and above all else, far easier to maintain, but some of the best ones are practically indistinguishable from a real tree (well, other than the smell). They also last for years and end up saving you tons of money in the long run. If you’ve been hesitant to make the switch up until now, you might want to take a look at some of the best artificial trees out there today. Because less stress oftentimes equates to more family time.

Most Realistic Artificial Tree

For a realistic, long-lasting, and frankly, visually stunning artificial tree, the National Tree 7 Foot Dunhill Fir Tree is a great option. This seven-foot tree comes in three, metal constructed sections, and each branch attaches to the center pole with ease. The branches are all thick, life-like, and do a great job of hiding the center pole, so you can’t tell that it’s an artificial tree — especially from further distances. It’s also fire-resistant and non-allergenic, so you don’t have to worry about the potential of having some sort of reaction to the tree (something that is, on the other hand, entirely possible when purchasing a real tree). The tree itself stands on a sturdy folding metal tree stand that’s included with the purchase. Additionally, the tree comes in a reusable storage carton that you can use year in and year out. It also provides assembly instructions to streamline the process, although it is pretty easy to get the hang of right off of the jump.

Best Light Up Artificial Tree

While shrouding your tree in lights isn’t necessarily rocket science, it can be a bit of an inconvenience — especially when a bulb goes out and you have to find and replace an entire string of lights. You can avoid this by purchasing this Homegear Deluxe 7.5ft Christmas Tree with pre-lit LED lights. This tree has 550 of them, to be exact and is 7.5 feet in height, putting it on the larger side. However, you can also opt for other versions such as fiber optic, turquoise, or snow. This particular design resembles a classic tree and is more suitable for those who want something more realistic. It contains 1346 soft touch needle tips and a plethora of branches, making this tree full, authentic-looking, and roomy enough for decorations, bows, and ornaments. Of course, given that it already provides built-in lighting, it is far easier to decorate. The lights are also perfectly distributed and spaced, giving you an aesthetically-pleasing Christmas tree right from the box. It’s also fully tested, certified flame-retardant and comes with an ultra-sturdy metal stand that is both safe and easy to put together.

Best Mini Artificial Christmas Tree

If you live in a studio, dorm, or small apartment, you might not have the space to fit a cumbersome decorative tree. But don’t let that stop you from celebrating in style. Instead, you can opt for something like the Vickerman Unlit Carmel Pine Artificial Christmas Tree, a compact and aesthetically pleasing iteration of the classic tradition. This particular tree is 24″ in length (or two feet), but it comes in a few different heights like 18″, 30″, 36″, and 42″. This model contains 480 PE/PVC/Hard needle tips to give it a full, realistic look. It’s also made with artificial pinecones to give it a real wintery aesthetic. It comes with a burlap base that’s sturdy and more decorative than your classic metal stand.