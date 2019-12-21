Steam’s Winter Sale has great deals on some of the best games of 2019

We’re just a few weeks removed from the Steam Autumn Sale, but if you missed out on any of the deals last month, you are going to get a second chance. This week, Steam kicked off its annual Winter Sale, and as always, there are thousands of PC games on sale. Whether you’re looking for modest discounts on new games or sizable markdowns on older titles, there’s certain to be something for you in the latest sale from Steam.

The Steam Winter Sale began on December 19th and will last until January 2nd at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST.

You should visit the Steam storefront at some point this month to see if any of your wishlisted games are currently on sale, but we’ve also rummaged through the store ourselves to find some gems. If you are looking for highly-acclaimed titles that launched this year, look no further than Disco Elysium (down from $39.99 to $31.99), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (down from $39.99 to $27.99), and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (down from $59.99 to $49.79).

There are also some discounted classics from years past that should definitely be in your Steam library:

In addition to the price discounts, Steam is also introducing a series of Holiday Quests that you can complete to earn Festivity Tokens. You can then use those tokens to purchase seasonal chat stickers, chat room effects, and a winter profile that will all carry over once the event has ended. You can also acquire a Winter Sale Coupon.