Digital Writing Tablets Will Ensure You’ll Never Need a Notebook Again

In today’s increasingly digital age, the brick and mortar-esque combination of a notepad and pen continues to slowly fade away. But of course, there will always be uses for such a dynamic duo — taking notes for class, writing down shopping and errand lists, or just for simple doodling, to name a few. While many have opted for more technologically advanced alternatives like a tablet or MacBook, there’s no denying that old-school methods still have their perks. If you want to get a little bit of the best of both worlds, you could always opt for a digital writing tablet, which essentially combines regular writing with touchscreen technology. This is a great way to save trees, cut down on waste, and avoid unnecessary clutter. Whether you’re a writer, student, or graphic designer, purchasing a tablet specifically for your passion is probably a better option than using your regular tablet or phone. It’s essentially your own personal canvas of sorts, only when you finish writing or drawing, you can simply start anew. Plus, you won’t find any other methodology that mirrors a regular pen and paper setup. If you’re thinking about purchasing your own digital writing tablet, well you’re in luck — there’s plenty of great deals to go around. Let’s take a look, shall we?

Best Digital Writing Tablet Bundle

If you’re looking for a tablet strictly for jotting down notes, preparing a grocery list, or even taking orders as a waiter or waitress, the Boogie Board Jot 8.5 LCD Writing Tablet + Stylus Bundle is a great option. This package includes a Boogie Board Jot 8.5 LCD Writing Tablet, a stylus for drawing and writing, and a Folio Cover to protect your “notepad” from scratches, wear and tear, and travel. This device can help you save trees while maintaining the feel of an old school notebook and pen, as this tablet utilizes a patented liquid crystal technology to make the entire process feel like you’re writing on paper. The tablet is super lightweight, yet highly durable, and it’s perfect for people of all age ranges. Doctors can use it for taking notes for their patients or parents can use it as a way to place notes on the refrigerator for their kids at home — the possibilities are essentially endless. And of course, it contains, essentially, unlimited reuses, as it can be erased with the touch of the button. However, the image itself can stay as long as you need it to, however long that might actually be.

Best Digital Tablet for Drawing

On the other hand, doodlers, artists, and graphic designers might want something a little more catered to them; namely, the XP-Pen StarG640 6×4 Inch OSU! Ultrathin Tablet Drawing Tablet, which can do all of the above, and more. It’s perfect for gameplay, drawing, painting, sketching, and E-signatures, as it features intuitive control and fluidity that allows you to draw almost anything. It’s compatible with most modern operating systems — Windows 10/8/7, Mac OS, etc. — and it essentially doubles as a mouse replacement for your computer. In fact, unlike the Boogie Board, this isn’t a standalone product, as you have to use it with some sort of secondary device. Once synced to a device, you can use it for illustrative, image editing, sketching, handwriting recognition, online education, and more. If you want to use Microsoft Paint, for example, you can use it in conjunction with your computer’s windows to draw with your battery-free stylus and pad for a more realistic effect. The sensitivity on this device makes writing on it almost indistinguishable from a real pen and paper, too, as the max report rate is an impressive 266 RPS which allows for lines to flow quicker, smoother, and more effectively. While you will need a pre-existing device to use with it, it’s still perhaps the most effective and versatile digital writing tablet on the market today.

Best Digital Writing Tablet for Kids

For something a bit more child-friendly, the NEWYES Colorful Robot Pad 8.5 Inch LCD Writing Tablet is a solid and inexpensive option. This particular pad is more colorful for kids and is 50% brighter, giving your child a golden opportunity to doodle and write freely in their free time. The thickness of the lines are adjustable, so they have the ability to draw, color, or just jot down thoughts like it’s their personal journal. They can also play games on it, and it’s portable and lightweight enough to bring it outside or to a friend’s house. Of course, adults can easily use it too, especially as a chore list, grocery list, or daily reminder for their kids to eat breakfast before school. Kids will also benefit from the lock button on the tablet, which will ultimately prevent them from accidentally erasing and losing a coveted image. And considering this tablet’s ultra-low price, there’s no real risk when purchasing — especially, if you’re looking for a new way to spark your child’s creative inhibitions.