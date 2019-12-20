If you didn’t catch yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time, you definitely need to go back and check it out because there are still several free downloads to be found in there. Once you’re done with that, you’ll find eight fresh freebies in Friday’s roundup. As always though, these app sales could end at any time, so hurry or you might miss the best ones.

Moji Me

Normally $0.99.

Create your own emoji! The makers of the #1 smash hit Moji Maker are proud to present Moji Me. Tired of seeing all these celebrity emoji apps and wondering how you can have your own emoji? The wait is over. Now you can effortlessly create your very own personalized emoji that looks just like you or your friends. Browse over 20,000 custom designed assets to create your very own collection of custom emojis. With literally billions of possibilities, you’ll find this is the most extensive avatar creator app ever made! Updated weekly with brand new content. All of your emojis save directly to your keyboard now and can be sent without copy and paste. Optimized for Retina Display, use your emoji as your profile pic on your favorite social networks. Create either face or upper body views and take your emoji game to the next level. You can also dress up your emoji with outfits and accessories from your favorite clothing brands like: Diamond Supply Co. ™, Young & Reckless ™, Neff ™, Tradition ™, Vandal-A ™, Amber Rose ™, Reebok™ x Freebandz™ Summer Sixteen Tour and more! Stay tuned as we’re adding looks from even more designers. Browse from over 20 categories of fully customizable assets: skin tone, face shape, hair, eyes, eyebrows, eyelashes, mouth, nose, ears, facial features, sunglasses, beards, mustaches, accessories, hands, hats, wigs, masks, upper body gestures, outfits and more! Fully customizable, you can adjust almost everything to achieve the perfect look. Select dozens of hair colors, adjust size & move parts around the canvas with your finger, adjust layering forward & backwards, change opacity, flip and more! You can also upload a reference image while you design to achieve the perfect look. Install the Messages app and take full advantage of these features:

-Send emojis in 3 sizes- small, medium and large in stunning resolution

-Drag and drop emojis onto chat bubbles

-Send multiple emojis together with new combo input mode

-Browse recently sent emojis

-All your creations in the app automatically sync to your keyboard Emojis are compatible across devices so the receiver doesn’t need to have the app installed (or even an iPhone) to see them.

Landscape Video Converter

Normally $2.99.

How do you deal with editing and displaying vertical video footage? With people shooting so much video with their smartphones, more and more vertical video is being produced. But if you’re sharing your video on YouTube, or showing it on a standard 16:9 landscape screen, it looks unprofessional. This app provides the ultimate solution for it: it adds a landscape background with a blurred, scaled duplicate of the video. The app provides options to adapted blur-level, brightness and scaling mode of the background layer. This will make your portrait, vertical video look great and professional!! In addition, the app provides several other features which make it a one-stop video editing app:

– Crop, rotate and scale videos

– Get and add sound to the video

– Trimming of videos

– Change the speed of the video … and with the upgraded version of the app, you can save your videos in your Album so that you can share them on YouTube, Instagram etc! Have fun!

New Gratitude Journal

Normally $2.99.

Gratitude is essential to turning your life around quickly. After my dad suddenly passed away, my life went in a downward spiral. I tried everything and it wasn’t until I started keeping a Gratitude Journal that I slept better, lost weight, gained confidence and wealth. I want to give you more than just an app. With Gratitude, you receive a community, coaching and a chance to give back to others who are also looking for direction. Gratitude isn’t just a tool. It’s a movement! Join us today! WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING: “I tell all my friends to get this. It’s absolutely changed my life!” – Frank S., Brisbane “I tried every single diary app out there, and Gratitude is by far the best.” – Maria M., NYC “The difference between Gratitude and the other gratitude apps is that Carla truly cares about her customers and helping others.” – Russel B, CA Increasing your happiness has the same impact as DOUBLING your income! GRATITUDE IS THE ONLY DIARY APP THAT COMES WITH YOUR OWN PERSONAL CONFIDENCE BUILDING TRIBE! PROVEN BENEFITS: Less stress and anxiety

Way quality sleep

Zests up relationships with loved ones

Increases your self confidence

Strengthens emotions

Higher focus at work & play

Boost your career FEATURES: + fun, easy and fast way to capture the day’s best moments

+ import your Gratitude app entries

+ 100% private

+ gentle reminders to help you along

+ personalized progress

+ unique emoji’s to capture the spirit of the day

+ fun rewards for writing

+ passcode protection

+ export to a lovely PDF

+ NO SUBSCRIPTIONS COMING SOON: + personal journey & progress

+ buddy system

+ more rewards

+ purchase a printed hardbound version of your journal

+ and MUCH more Download now and start training your mind for a healthier, happier life.

Powder Donut Co Stickers

Normally $0.99.

Add a little sweetness to any conversation with Powder Donut Co Stickers! Drag and drop on speech bubbles, photos, or other stickers or send as emojis! You can also scale and rotate them! To access stickers on iMessage: 1. Open a message.

2. Tap the App Store icon to the left of the tex box.

3. This will open the app drawer. The Powder Donut Co Stickers app should appear after it has been downloaded. You may have to scroll to the right in order to find it.

4. Tap on the Powder Donut Co Stickers icon and start using your new stickers! If you don’t see the Powder Donut Co Stickers app in the drawer after downloading it: 1. On the app drawer, scroll to the right until you see the … (three dots) icon and click on it.

2. Here you will see a list of all iMessage apps on your device. Click “Edit” on the top right and scroll down until you see the Powder Donut Co Stickers app.

3. On the right you will see a little slide bar. If this is not green, click it and the Powder Donut Co Stickers should now appear in the app drawer.

4. Click on the green plus sign to the left to add it your favorites for easier access!

DayRate Pro – Currency Convert

Normally $0.99.

Convert exchange rates for over 160 currencies. Type conversion amounts using a custom keypad. ◎ Available for Apple Watch

◎ Support for over 160 world currencies

◎ Background rate updates

◎ Historical chart

◎ Make quick currency calculations into multiple currencies

◎ Beautiful flags are shown for every currency

◎ Built-in calculator, more convenient and faster

SciCalc82

Normally $0.99.

Simple Scientific Calculator adhering to the style of the early 1980s. Easy to use and familiar for those of us from that era. Adds a touch of realism in look and feel, layout, key click sounds, LCD display digits and response. Functions and operations are as you’re used to, but adds a few more features that you’d wished you’d had back then, to give you a modern day usable device. Quick Help:

• Green [INV] button (upper left) is the “shift” or “2nd” function button.

• Press and hold the blue [MODE] (HELP) button for web-based help.

Adventures of Kidd

Normally $1.99.

Kidd is our hero from Adventureland where everyday life is a video game. Today though, something seems have gone wrong with the power-ups and an evil clone is on the loose. Brawl your way through all the retro goodness action and reconnect with all that nostalgia straight from the 90s.

Tube Browser

Normally $1.99.

Youtube ad blocking ad blocker application. Have you been irritated when you are playing YouTube, as the advertisement is displayed and the video stops on the way?

This application that should eliminate such irritation was developed. [Features]

1. Remove video ads and recommended ads on the page

2. The player is on top, watching the comments or recommendations while watching the video

3. Play video in a small window,While browsing the page, watch the video

4. Support NO AD Airplay from Tube Browser

5. Support night dark display mode

6. Support player multiple speed playback * Only ads that are being played on youtube videos are cut.

* This application has no relation with Youtube, Google company.

* YouTube logo are trademarks and properties of Google Inc. YouTube logo is used for informational purposes only.

