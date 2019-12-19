Photos of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 just leaked for the first time

Samsung is widely expected to launch at least one new foldable handset next year, a device that will look less like the original Galaxy Fold and more like the brand new Motorola Razr that was unveiled a few weeks ago. The clamshell foldable was already confirmed at Samsung’s recent developer conference, where we got to see the render above that practically confirmed Samsung’s interest in the new form factor. We didn’t expect to see any images of the actual device at the event, nor did we expect any photos to leak before its launch. That’s because the Galaxy Fold was relatively a well-kept secret when it comes to leaked imagery. However, that’s not the case for the new flip phone, which has just leaked in all its glory. Assuming these images are real, then the Galaxy Fold clamshell — Galaxy Fold 2 or whatever they end up calling it — will look a lot like a Galaxy S11 handset that can be folded in half.

The images below were first posted on Chinese social media, according to Ice Universe, a Samsung insider who’s been a consistent source of news over the last few years.

In Chinese social media, Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Fold phone was leaked.

Source: @ 王 奔 宏 pic.twitter.com/f69FAbYGxX — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019

We’re looking at a device that folds in half perfectly. Inside, we have an all-screen hole-punch display similar to what we saw on the Galaxy Note 10 earlier this year. The same display design will be used on next year’s Galaxy S11, reports have said. Considering there’s no fingerprint sensor on the outside of the phone, it’s likely the handset has one under the screen. The bezels appear to be bigger than what you’d expect from a Galaxy S11 phone, but this handset doesn’t have curved edges on the sides. Also, the screen probably isn’t made of glass either.

Image Source: Twitter

On the outside, we have a dual-lens camera placed horizontally in the top left corner — or bottom right corner, depending on how you’re holding the device. Also, there’s a secondary screen on the back next to the camera system, which shows the time and can probably display notifications as well. On the bottom, we have a regular USB-C port, and that’s about it when it comes to ports.

The phone folds perfectly, apparently, and the resulting device is a lot smaller than a regular handset. However, it’s also going to be thicker than a Galaxy S11 phone.

Image Source: Twitter

It’s unclear at this time what sort of specs the phone will have to offer. A recent report said the handset will have a reasonable, sub-$1,000 price. If Samsung manages to pack a Snapdragon 865 chip inside, then the unnamed Galaxy Fold clamshell might be one device to actually consider buying this year. On the other hand, the dual-lens camera system on the back is a sign of a compromise from Samsung, as the camera might not be as powerful as the Galaxy S11’s.