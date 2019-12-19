The weeks ahead of the holidays each year are all about getting the best deals on popular products. But no matter how deep the discounts are out there right now, getting stuff for free is still better. We’ve rounded up the five best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free on Thursday and listed them right here in this post. These are all limited-time deals that could end at any moment though, so hurry up and download them before it’s too late.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Tower of Fortune

Normally $0.99.

===== Tower of Fortune is being chosen one of the “Best iPhone and iPad Games of 2012: Arcade” by Toucharcade ===== People say

– A surprise gem of RPG – by Missattha

– Excellent Slot/RPG game with unique art and addicting gameplay – by BazookaTime

– Fun, Addictive and stylish – by Anne Packrat

– Classic retro game – by Shaolean

– Terrific RPG hybrid – by Retr0spective

– Amazingly addictive – by Won’tgetfooledagainson

– Old school with a twist – by Ricepirate Mick Lauer

– I’m hooked – by Monster Party

– Deeply engrossing game – by David Magallon

– Highly enjoyable – by Pyong Review

– A Reel Good Time For RPG Fans – by Toucharcade, 4/5

– … it’s a hard game to put down once you’ve mastered its secrets – by AppSpy, 4/5

– … it’s just really freaking addicting and clever – by 148Apps, 4/5 Appstore Customer Ratings

Average rating for all versions: 4.5/5 ———————————————————–

Tower of Fortune is a retro-style slot machine/RPG. You play as a retired hero and lived with daughter peacefully. Until one day, an unknown power from the mystic tower took her away. This force the hero to draw the sword again and fight for his daughter. Features

– One button gameplay, easy to learn and no tutorial needed

– Retro pixel graphics and funny animation

– RPG mechanics such as combat, powerful equipment from defeated boss, level up and skill upgrade system, hero transform and much more…

– 4 slot machine game: Combat in the tower, Treasure in the chest, Fight the scum family, and Rest in the tavern

– Customize your camp with various options such as dungeon scene, cauldron and mystic mascot

– 39 kind of enemies want to stop you to find the truth

– 37 powerful equipment from the ancient god to collect

– 39 random combat quest and 12 random tavern quest to challenge

– 3 different game ending to discover

– Endless spin and fun!

Download Tower of Fortune

IQ Test Pro Edition

Normally $2.99.

Try Best Way To Know Your IQ!

IQ Test Pro Edition. 2 Differents Tests With solutions Reviews

“There’s always another app claiming to test your brain. This one delivered!

I am very pleased with it. I’ll be recommending this to all my friends. It’s a great way to get the juices of the mind flowing. I don’t know what the actual standard test consists of, however I can imagine it’s pretty similar to this apps knowledge base! In closing -Sending my thanks to the developers!” “I can’t believe all these people bragging that they got IQ’s of 135 and 140. The average is 100. Obviously, most of you people are lying. 3% of people have an IQ of 125 and over. 0.39% have an IQ over 140. One things I say, is that, ‘the person who tells everyone how smart they are probably are not.’ My sister is is pretty smart and has an IQ of 128. She’s going to MIT. I think you people bragging about your iq probably aren’t the smartest. If you were really smart, you’d know everyone would just say your lying and not tell everyone your IQ. I think it’s a good, accurate app because my sister took a really long iq test and got the exact same score.” IQ Test like a Job Interview

Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 different tests! And… IQ average ;)

+39 Questions to get your IQ! iq test.

+33 Questions to get your IQ! European iq test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern. NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only.

Download IQ Test Pro Edition

Phòto Editor

Normally $0.99.

One of the best ways to understand life is to fully experience it.

Phòto Editor will accompany you to record every moment of your life with photos, Capture precious life milestone photos by marking them with classic stories templates, share & treasure forever! · FEATURES

· Single page or storybook editing.

· Classic graphic template.

· Filter and sticker pack.

· Your photo collage diary.

· Write your story.

Download Phòto Editor

Kipkam

Normally $0.99.

How was your day today? Did you have any trouble?

1 minute a day. Invest it to the ‘Deep Breathe Exercise’ that will calm down you body and mind. Stress occurs regardless of place and time in the modern society.

When you feel stuffy, start KipKam and try breathing deeply.

A proper breathing is effective in soothing your stress.

Deep breathing actually activates the parasympathetic nerve and calms down your body. In addition, it is good for reinforcing lung function, activating blood circulation, and treating constipation. +Basic Usage and Main Functions+

You can control the inhale, pause, exhale time in SETTINGS

You can turn on/off background sound and metronome in SETTINGS.

Background sound insulates you from the surrounding noise, helping to concentrate on breathing.

Download Kipkam

Duck Hunt AR

Normally $1.99.

Step into the action of augmented reality shooting. Create your own augmented reality experience by playing the game ANYWHERE you are. Your location is your arena, so find the spot to open up Duck Hunt AR and shoot the ducks before they fly away! Rack up your stats to show off to your friends. Let’s be honest you are better then your friends at everything. UNLOCK NEW GUNS EVERY LEVEL YOU BEAT

> Over 10 Guns to Unlock, can you find all the secret guns?!

> Bonus Guns will appear the deeper you go in to the game

> Become an Augmented Reality PRO with your own custom guns HIGH-POWERED SINGLE PLAYER

> Create your own epic experience from your couch, to your toilet, in your classroom

> At church, at a mosque, in a temple

> The dentist, your step-mom’s house, your girlfriend’s birthday party

> Did I mention you can play Duck Hunt AR on the Toilet? CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS APLENTY

> Trigger Music On or Off by using that thing on the side of your phone

> Control game brightness by going to your phone’s general settings (it’s a process)

> Select Aimer On or Off INTENSE & FASTER LEVELS AS YOU WIN

> Fast-paced ducks flying in random directions will give you a work out!

> Each Level has faster ducks, I’m talking torpedo Ducks!

> Flawless graphics, music and duck sounds that will blow your mind!

Download Duck Hunt AR