Massive new ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ leak reveals every major character who dies

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is about to launch in several markets, so you’ll soon see how the Skywalker saga ends. The first reactions to Episode IX are already out, and they’re not necessarily as amazing as you might have hoped. Previous leaks have suggested that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has the potential to ruin not only the current trilogy but the original one as well. Some of the people who have attended the premiere confirmed some of those leaks, and, without spoiling any of them, it’s not looking good. If you’re into spoilers, however, then you’ll want to know who dies in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — you know, other than the characters from the original Star Wars trilogy, who might be still at risk. Now, someone compiled a quick list of all the deaths that matter. This is your last chance to avoid Star Wars spoilers, so stop reading now if you want to be surprised this weekend.

Leia will die in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, of course. This was a death we all expected, not just because Carrie Fisher passed away, but because both Han Solo and Luke died in the previous episodes. It’s as if Disney is cleaning the house, making room for all the new characters who will move the story further.

Palpatine also dies in this one — you know, again — as does Kylo Ren. Kylo becomes Ben, redeeming himself and reviving Rey in the process. And yes, Rey dies briefly as well, according to a list on Twitter (via Reddit) compiled by someone who’s seen the film. Other characters who perish in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker include Boolio, Hux, Pryde, and Snap Wexley, according to the screenshot below. There may be even more deaths coming in the movie, but they can’t all be as important as the ones below.

The good news is that everyone else apparently survives, including Rey, Finn, and Poe, which means we might see them in future Star Wars adventures down the road. Oh, and Chewie isn’t on the list either, which hopefully means that dreadful leak that said Chewie, C-3PO, and R2-D2 will all die wasn’t real after all.