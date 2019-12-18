Amazon’s will let you return almost anything for free over the holidays

There is a very good chance that at some point this holiday season, you will receive a gift you don’t need or want. And there’s a pretty good chance that gift was purchased on Amazon. Thankfully, on Wednesday, Amazon announced that it will be expanding its free return policy to include millions of items that weren’t previously part of the program, such as electronics, household items, pet supplies, and kitchen appliances.

Previously, the only items that were eligible for free returns were clothing, shoes, and bedding. Every other item was subject to a different set of rules when it came to returns and exchanges, but now Amazon will accept returns of new and unused items from exponentially more categories, no questions asked.

Here’s what Libby Johnson McKee, a director at Amazon’s returns division, had to say about the new policy:

At Amazon, we’re constantly innovating on the customer experience – not only when purchasing an item, but also making a return. With free returns on millions of items, customers don’t need to worry if the keyboard they ordered doesn’t feel quite right or if their dog likes his new bed – they can buy with confidence, knowing they’ll be able to return it for free with just a few easy clicks.

Issuing a return is relatively simple. Head to Amazon.com, log in to your profile, and select the item and the reason for the return on the Your Orders page. You can then select from a list of return options, at least one of which should be free, and then you will be asked to drop the item off at a location within 5 miles of your address. Most refunds will be credited back to your account within two hours of the return being initiated.

“Items eligible for free returns are indicated on the product’s detail page,” Amazon explains in a release. “All return-eligible items, weighing under 50 lbs. and sold and fulfilled by Amazon, have at least one free return option within 30 days of delivery for a full refund. Customers can return the item for any reason in new and unused condition. During the holidays, items shipped and fulfilled by Amazon between November 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 31, 2020. To see Amazon’s full list of return policies, click here.”