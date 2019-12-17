Microsoft says its new Xbox Series X isn’t actually called ‘Xbox Series X’

We did not expect Microsoft to unveil the Xbox Series X product name so soon, let alone show the world what the new device will look like. Then again, the company was losing a marketing battle to Sony, whose PlayStation 5 name wasn’t just official, but also instantly recognizable. The name “Xbox Series X” doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, and it’s been mocked online since the moment Microsoft unveiled it. But it turns out you can forget all about the “Series X” part. Microsoft wants you to know that the new Xbox is just called “Xbox,” which is something everybody was going to call it anyway.

“The name we’re carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox,” a Microsoft representative told Business Insider. “And at The Game Awards, you saw that name come to life through the Xbox Series X.”

“Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name ‘Xbox Series X’ allows room for additional consoles in the future,” the Microsoft rep also said. Well, any product name allows for additional successors, actually. Although, similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, naming the Xbox Series X sequel won’t be easy.

Like I explained in the past, finding a great name for Project Scarlett was a problem of Microsoft’s own making. Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One have no logic compared to what Sony did with its consoles. We’re looking at clean, simple PlayStation names from PS1 to PS5, the kind of names that would not cause any confusion.

As much as Microsoft will want you to refer to the 2020 console as Xbox, you should still remember the “Series X” part, especially when buying the console in stores. It’s likely that some retailers will still sell Xbox One X alongside the Xbox Series X, and Xbox One S will probably still be in stores as well. You’ll definitely want to be very specific when ordering your next Microsoft console.