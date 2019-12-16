Sony’s PS5 design is still a secret, so fans keep making their own

Microsoft surprised fans last week by revealing not only the name of Project Scarlett but also its design. Xbox Series X might be a somewhat annoying name for the next-gen console, but the simple design is appealing. Series X looks like a miniaturized desktop PC for the living room, that can be placed both vertically or horizontally. Sony may have confirmed the unsurprising PlayStation 5 name a few weeks ago, but the company is yet to reveal the design of the console. The soonest we’ll see it might be in mid-February, which is when Sony is rumored to hold a PlayStation-only press event. But PS5 fans have been designing their own PlayStation 5 units for quite a while now, and we have one more concept for you that doesn’t look that bad.

The simplicity of the Xbox Series X is what makes it appealing, at least to me. There’s no reason for a flashier design for a device whose primary purpose is playing a central role in your entertainment center, not looking pretty. The images below show a similar concept for the PlayStation 5.

Posted over ResetEra (via LetsGoDigital) the images show a nimble PS5 console that could be placed either vertically or horizontally inside your TV cabinet.

Image Source: ResetEra

The central theme of the console in these images is the “V” shape design that Sony used for the PS5 dev kit console. Several sources already confirmed Sony’s development gaming rig in the past few months, but that’s not the final design Sony will use for the device.

This PS5 concept proposes clean-cut lines that give the PS5 a somewhat futuristic look and more personality than the Xbox Series X. On the back, there’s a large venting grille, as well as all the ports you might need. On the front, we only have a Blu-ray disk as well as a couple of buttons.

Image Source: ResetEra

However, this is just a concept, so we’re back to waiting for the real thing to drop. Then again, it’s the actual experience that will matter most to gamers, not the design of the gaming console. No matter how much you’ll like or hate the Xbox Series X and PS5 designs, that shouldn’t be the reason to buy either model.