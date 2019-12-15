Grab these 75,000 Marriott Points with the Bonvoy Boundless credit card before they go away

BGR has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. BGR and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers.

Earlier this year, Marriott finally rebranded its loyalty program by taking what had been disparate pieces up to that point — Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest, and Ritz-Carlton Rewards programs — and brought them all together under one much simpler banner. That rebrand now presents a single loyalty program that’s available for millions of customers to take advantage of, across thousands of hotels.

Today, we’re going to present a guide that offers everything you need to know about one of the rewards credit cards under Marriott’s new combined “Bonvoy” branding — specifically, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card. This particular card happens to be one of two entry-level credit cards still available in the wake of Marriott launching new cards and closing some old favorites to new applicants after totally revamping its co-branded card portfolio with the launch of the Bonvoy loyalty program. Read on for everything you need to know, like who this card is for and the perks it includes — in addition to an offer of 75,000 Marriott bonus points when you sign up for the card.

We’ll start with the key facts to know about the Bonvoy Boundless, before getting into who this card is perfect for and some other highlights.

First, this card comes with a $95 annual fee. Here’s what that gets you:

The opportunity to score 75,000 bonus points once you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening your account.

An additional Free Night Award (valued up to 35,000 points) every year after your account anniversary.

6X Bonvoy points earned for every $1 spent with this card at over 7,000 participating Marriott Bonvoy hotels.

2X Bonvoy points for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

Automatic Silver Elite Status each account anniversary year. You also get a pathway to Gold Status when you spend $35,000 on purchases each account year.

15 Elite Night Credits each calendar year.

No foreign transaction fees.

You can also earn unlimited Marriott Bonvoy points with this card and get Free Night Stays faster, to enjoy at properties like the New York Marriott Marquis.

Image Source: Ben Smithson/The Points Guy

Other key details to know

Is this card for you? Don’t pick this card haphazardly; It is restricted by Chase’s infamous 5/24 rule, which means that you won’t be approved if you’ve opened five or more credit cards (across all issuers) in the last 24 months. Which also means that when choosing this card, you aren’t just picking the Bonvoy Boundless — you’re potentially choosing it over another Chase card. So it would probably be wise to give some thought first to how you’d put those welcome bonus points to use first.

If you’re a Bonvoy Platinum or Titanium Elite, those points will provide you much more value, as your stays will come with elite benefits such as suite upgrades and free breakfast. And, as we said, though the Bonvoy Boundless comes with a $95 annual fee, it should nevertheless be easy to get several hundred dollars of value out of the various perks this card offers.

One final note: The Bonvoy Boundless is one of two entry-level consumer credit cards in the Bonvoy loyalty program and as such is the logical first choice for many regular Marriott travelers. Still, there are bonus restrictions and competition from other Chase cards to be aware of. If you’ve already confirmed you’re eligible for this card’s bonus, however, our verdict is that the Bonvoy Boundless could be an excellent addition to your wallet. Getting hundreds of dollars’ worth of return in the form of perks like a hotel anniversary free-night certificate offering up to, say, $300 in value more than justifies the $95 annual fee you’ll pay for this card all by itself.