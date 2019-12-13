Best Scalp Massagers to Improve Your Hair’s Health

Giving your hair proper TLC (tender, love, and care) is easier said than done. For most people, this simply means washing and conditioning it. But in reality, those two things alone aren’t nearly enough. One could even contend that washing your hair on a daily basis is actually bad for the hair follicles, but that’s an argument for another day. Loading your hair with natural supplements like pumpkin seed oil, biotin, and even Vitamin E is definitely a step in the right direction, but hair health goes even further than that. In order to maintain a healthy head of hair, one must also make a concerted effort to nourish the scalp whenever possible. One way to do as such is by using a scalp massager, both in and out of the shower. Most scalp massagers double as shampoo brushes that help you apply shampoo and conditioner without damaging the scalp. They also, obviously, massage the scalp and, in turn, ease itchiness and promote circulation. If you’re someone who suffers from dry scalp and dandruff, owning a scalp massager is imperative. If you don’t already, well it’s certainly not too late, especially considering the vast amount of products available on the web. In the meantime, let’s look at some of the best the Internet has to offer.

Best Scalp Massager for the Shower

If you’re looking for a scalp massager/shampoo brush that’s versatile, effective, and easy to store, the Heeta Shampoo Brush with Soft Silicone Head Massager is an absolute no-brainer. This is a manual massager, so no batteries are required, but it’s waterproof, durable, and made with an ergonomic design that’s both lightweight and easy to hold in your hand. Storage also shouldn’t be a problem, as it’s both portable and easy to hang. The brush itself is made with soft silicone bristles that massage your scalp, help restore circulation and help your hair stay healthy, strong, and thick. It’s great for all hair types — straight, curly, thick, thin, you name it — and you can even use it when grooming pets. It’s also totally fine to use on either wet or dry hair. Additionally, this massager is, indirectly, a great way to strengthen your nails, as it no longer requires you to use your hands when applying shampoo and conditioner.

Best Value Scalp Massager

While scalp massagers are clearly inexpensive, you can still dig up some favorable deals. Luckily, we already did as much, and we discovered a three-pack of these Scalpmaster Shampoo Brushes. This particular iteration not only gets the job done when it comes to soothing the scalp and effectively applying shampoo without compromising your hair follicles, but it’s also conveniently designed with a single finger hole that allows you to comfortably hold the brush in your hand with an open palm. While the bristles aren’t as thick as the Heeta iteration, there’s more of them and each one is still soft and easy on the scalp. The Scalpmaster is durable, long-lasting and, of course, super inexpensive. If you have multiple bathroom/showers in the house or even just want an extra one strictly for out of the shower, you should go with this value three pack.

Best Scalp Massager Paddle Brush

A wooden paddle brush is an ideal tool to use in conjunction with an in-shower shampoo brush. This Dry Scalp Paddle Brush for Hair by Beyond 100 Naturals certainly works wonders. This all-natural brush is crafted from real bamboo and features wooden bristles that stimulate your scalp’s blood flow, thus bringing healthy nutrients to the hair follicles. It also doesn’t produce static like regular plastic brush bristles. This salon-quality brush is pretty versatile too, as it also serves as a detangling brush and a means of exfoliating the scalp. If you happen to have dandruff, this brush is a godsend, as it helps with the removal of dead cells and oil that is deposited on your scalp, which reduces dandruff. If you don’t like using chemical-laden dandruff shampoos and treatments, this is a great alternative.