‘Matrix 4’ and ‘John Wick 4’ will premiere in theaters on the same day

Keanu Reeves has had a great year so far, largely thanks to the massive success of John Wick 3 — although he appeared in several other notable movies, including in Toy Story 4 and a Netflix comedy where he played himself. But just you wait until May 21st, 2021, which we’ll refer to as the Keanu weekend going forward. That’s because the newest installments in Reeves’ most iconic movies will both premiere on the same date. That’s right, Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 both share the same release date, which is something we couldn’t have predicted in our wildest dreams.

Warner Bros. just announced the Matrix 4 release date, ComicBook reports, apparently without taking into account the fact that John Wick 4 also hits theaters on the same day. Anyone who’s seen the first three chapters of John Wick probably figured that a fourth movie was bound to happen. And sure enough, we got quick confirmation that Chapter 4 was in the works, with a planned launch date of May 21st, 2021.

The Matrix sequel was more of a surprise, as the trilogy doesn’t necessarily need a new chapter, especially given that it’ll pick up the action nearly twenty years after the third movie. Warner may always change its mind and move the release window for Matrix 4 so it doesn’t compete against John Wick 4. But in the meantime, both movies have the same premiere date.

If you’re already thinking about how to deal with the Keanu problem if both movies keep their May 21st launch date, the answer is really simple. Just make a Keanu day out of it and watch both films back to back. The question is, which one will make for a better start? For yours truly, things are absolutely simple. I’d go for Matrix 4 first and leave the best for last. At this point, I’m way more interested in what John Wick does next than Neo.