I was so busy helping the BGR Deals team during Black Friday and Cyber Week this year that I didn’t actually get the chance to do any holiday shopping for myself. Luckily, the deals out there right now from top retailers are just as good as even the best bargains we saw during this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Week blowouts. Examples of some of the hottest deals out there today include up to $30 off Apple AirPods 2, an Echo Dot bundled with a month of Amazon Unlimited Music for just $8.98, a $30 credit when you buy a Nintendo Switch and use the promo code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout, the best Ring Doorbell bundle deals we’ve ever seen (like a free Echo Sho 5 when you buy a $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $229), discounted Philips Hue LED smart bulbs, Black Friday pricing on Samsung microSD cards, the best prices on Bose headphones and speakers including the first discount ever on the Bose 700 wireless ANC headphones, $300 off Apple’s MacBook Air, and so much more.

Most people seem to agree that Amazon has the best deals around right now, and you’ll find plenty of examples in the company’s holiday 2019 deals hub. But Amazon obviously isn’t the only big online retailer offering killer deals today. In fact, some of the sales right now in Walmart’s big “Daily Deal Drop” sale are just as good as sales we saw on Black Friday 2019! You can shop the entire sale right here on the Walmart website, and you’ll find our choices for the 10 best deals of the day on Wednesday below.

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit

Nintendo Switch console (Battery life approx. 4.5 – 9 hours)

Nintendo Switch dock

Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R)

Two Joy-Con strap accessories

One Joy-Con grip

HDMI cable

Nintendo Switch AC adapter

Mario & Bowser Edition Carrying Case

Free $20 Nintendo eShop Credit

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Red Joy-Con, $20 Nintendo eShop Credit: $299.00

(get $30 instead of $20 on Amazon)

Apple AirPods 2

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your apple devices(2)

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone clip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

Case can be charged using the lightning connector

Rich, high-quality audio and voice

Seamless switching between devices

Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Charging Case(3).

Condition : New

Apple AirPods 2: $144.00 (reg. $159.00)

(better deals on Amazon)

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

· 3.5 Quart Glass Bowl to mix up to 5 dozen cookies in a single batch. Dishwasher-safe. · Turn your stand mixer into the culinary center of your kitchen. With over 10 different attachments available, you can make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie noodles and more. · Flex edge beater improves ingredient incorporation by scraping the bowl sides while mixing · Soft Start® helps to avoid ingredient splash and flour puff by starting at a lower speed · Tilt-Head Design for clear access to the bowl to easily add ingredients · Model KSM3306 includes (1) Flex Edge Beater, (1) Dough Hook, (1) Wire Whip Mini Mixer. Powerful Performance. The Artisan® Mini Design Series tilt-head stand mixer makes up to five dozen cookies, a loaf of bread, batch of gucamole or pulled pork and so much more, in a single batch, with the same power as the full size KitchenAid® tilt-head Stand Mixers while being 20% smaller, 25% lighter. KitchenAid® Artisan® Mini Design Series compared to the full size KitchenAid® tilt head Stand Mixers. This stand mixer includes the Flex Edge Beater which improves ingredient incorporation by scraping the sides of the bowl during the mixing process.Turn your stand mixer into the culinary center of your kitchen. With over ten different attachments available*, you can make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie noodles and more. *sold separately.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $179.00 (reg. $259.00)

MOTILE 14″ Performance Laptop

MOTILE Performance Laptop

14” FHD

AMD Ryzen 5 with Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

8GB Memory

256GB Storage

HDMI

Front IR Camera

Rose Gold

THX® Spatial Audio

Tuned by THXTM display

720p IR Webcam

1 x USB-C

2 x USB 3.0

1 x USB 2.0

1 x HDMI Port

1 x Ethernet Port

3.5mm Headphone jack

Weight: 2.55 lbs

MOTILE 14″ Performance Laptop: $299.00 (reg. $699.00)

RCA Galileo Pro 11.5″ 32GB 2-in-1 Tablet with Keyboard Case

Technical Specifications:

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB DDR of system memory

11.5″ touchscreen, 1024 x 600 resolution, virtual keyboard with Swype

Built-in 802.11 WiFi and Bluetooth v4.0

Additional Features:

Rear 2MP camera and front 1MP webcam with microphone, auto-focus and digital zoom

microUSB 2.0 port, miniHDMI port, USB 2.0 port, headphone jack, microphone jack

32GB onboard storage memory, additional memory via microSD card slot

Built-in speaker

Up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge

Weighs 1.65 lbs; 11.81″ x 0.43″ x 7.28″ dimensions

Software and Applications:

Android 6.0 OS (Marshmallow)

Google Play (for applications)

Android Music Player

Media Formats: popular media formats

What’s in the Box:

Tablet and AC adapter

Detachable keyboard

RCA Galileo Pro 11.5″ 32GB 2-in-1 Tablet with Keyboard Case: $79.99 (reg. $179.99)

Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter

It’s time to rock ‘n’ ride with a sleek new scooter! Unfold the HOVER-1 Pioneer electric scooter, charge it up and marvel at its slick design and eye-catching LED display. Even if you’ve never ridden a scooter, you will instantly love it. A scooter with air-filled tires this big is super easy to balance and is great for all sorts of adventures. Whether you’re taking a stroll around the neighborhood, heading to work in the city or enjoying a nice day in the park, this is the scooter for you! You can cruise up to 16 miles at a max speed of 14 mph. What’re you waiting for? The time is now, it’s fun for the whole family! Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter, Black with 8.5” Air-Filled Tires, LED Headlight, Digital Display, Electronic throttle, 14 MPH Max Speed, 264 lbs. Max Weight:• 16 miles max range• 14 mph max speed• 264 lbs. max load• 8.5” tires on board• Digital Display• Cruise Control• LED Headlight• 30 Cell Lithium Ion Battery• Foldable for easy storage• Air-filled smooth ride tires• Electric throttle and hand operated brake

Hover-1 Pioneer Electric Folding Scooter: $198.00 (reg. $348.00)

Mongoose Excursion Mountain Bike

Steel mountain frame with suspension fork to smooth bumps and increase control on the trail.

21-speed with twist shifters and Shimano rear derailleur for precise gear changes.

Front disc and rear V-brakes provide fast, controlled stops.

Alloy rims provide lightweight durability, while the 3-piece crank makes for a reliable power train.

24-inch wheel fits riders 4’8” to 5’6”. This bike comes unassembled.

Mongoose Excursion Mountain Bike: $98.00 (reg. $148.00)

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum

WindTunnel® 2 Technology -WindTunnel® 2 Technology creates two channels of suction to lift and remove surface debris and deep down embedded dirt. Vacuums without WindTunnel® Technology rely on only one channel of suction.

-WindTunnel® 2 Technology creates two channels of suction to lift and remove surface debris and deep down embedded dirt. Vacuums without WindTunnel® Technology rely on only one channel of suction. Automatic Cord Rewind – retracts the cord in seconds.

– retracts the cord in seconds. Reusable Easy Rinse Filter -Regularly rinse the filter under running water for long-lasting use.

-Regularly rinse the filter under running water for long-lasting use. Convenient Bottom-Release Cup – Hold cup over a trash receptacle and empty debris with the push of a button, without getting your hands dirty.

– Hold cup over a trash receptacle and empty debris with the push of a button, without getting your hands dirty. Dual-Cyclonic – Air passes through not one, but two cyclonic stages to filter dirt and debris from the air path; no loss of suction.*

– Air passes through not one, but two cyclonic stages to filter dirt and debris from the air path; no loss of suction.* Carbon & HEPA Media – Filter made with HEPA media and an odor-absorbing carbon layer. HEPA media traps 99.97% of dirt, dust, and pollens down to 0.3 microns.

Filter made with HEPA media and an odor-absorbing carbon layer. HEPA media traps 99.97% of dirt, dust, and pollens down to 0.3 microns. Rubberized Pet Tool Pack – to help remove stubborn pet hair and get into hard to reach places.

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum: $69.00 ($169.00)

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV

Screen Size (Diag.): 49.5″

Backlight Type: LED

Resolution: 2160p

Effective Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Smart Functionality: no

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 15,000:1

Viewable Angle (H/V): 178 degrees/178 degrees

Number of Colors: 1.07 B

OSD Language: English, Spanish, French

Speakers/Power Output: 10W x 2

Sceptre 50″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV: $189.99 (reg. $389.99)

VIZIO 55″ Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart TV

Online Only

10 Local Dimming Zones VIZIO’s powerful full array local dimming technology intelligently adjusts the backlight to match what’s on the screen, resulting in deep black levels with striking detail and contrast.

VIZIO’s powerful full array local dimming technology intelligently adjusts the backlight to match what’s on the screen, resulting in deep black levels with striking detail and contrast. 4K Ultra HD With over 8 million pixels — 4 times the resolution of 1080p — enjoy every scene in breathtaking detail.

With over 8 million pixels — 4 times the resolution of 1080p — enjoy every scene in breathtaking detail. SmartCast™ 3.0 Finding great content and streaming high-quality 4K HDR video is incredibly easy with SmartCast Home. Browse favorites like Netflix and Hulu right on the TV using the included remote or SmartCast Mobile™ app on your phone or tablet.

Finding great content and streaming high-quality 4K HDR video is incredibly easy with SmartCast Home. Browse favorites like Netflix and Hulu right on the TV using the included remote or SmartCast Mobile™ app on your phone or tablet. Works with Apple AirPlay Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV, and other AirPlay-compatible apps to the TV. You can also wirelessly mirror content such as web pages and presentations from your iOS device or Mac to the big screen.

Use your iPhone, iPad or Mac to stream movies, shows, music, and photos from iTunes, Apple TV, and other AirPlay-compatible apps to the TV. You can also wirelessly mirror content such as web pages and presentations from your iOS device or Mac to the big screen. Works with Apple HomeKit Control your TV using the Apple Home app or Siri on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Simply add this TV to the Home app and include in scenes or automations like any other HomeKit accessory. Use Siri on your iPhone or iPad to turn the TV on or off, control the volume and switch inputs – you can even use Siri to play movies, TV shows or music.

Control your TV using the Apple Home app or Siri on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. Simply add this TV to the Home app and include in scenes or automations like any other HomeKit accessory. Use Siri on your iPhone or iPad to turn the TV on or off, control the volume and switch inputs – you can even use Siri to play movies, TV shows or music. Chromecast Built-In With Chromecast built-in, the M-Series™ Quantum offers thousands of streaming apps and the ability to display anything from your phone or Google Chrome browser on the big screen.

With Chromecast built-in, the M-Series™ Quantum offers thousands of streaming apps and the ability to display anything from your phone or Google Chrome browser on the big screen. Hands-Free Voice Control The M-Series™ Quantum is a perfect smart home companion with support for popular smart home voice ecosystems like Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

The M-Series™ Quantum is a perfect smart home companion with support for popular smart home voice ecosystems like Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa VIZIO WatchFree™ Enjoy free & unlimited TV from over 150 channels – news, sports, movies, TV shows, music, and the best of the internet. No fees, subscriptions or logins.

Enjoy free & unlimited TV from over 150 channels – news, sports, movies, TV shows, music, and the best of the internet. No fees, subscriptions or logins. Clear Action™ 180 Enjoy fast action sports and movies with superior motion clarity using powerful image processing and a blazing 120Hz effective refresh rate achieved with backlight scanning.

180 Enjoy fast action sports and movies with superior motion clarity using powerful image processing and a blazing 120Hz effective refresh rate achieved with backlight scanning. Laptop screen mirroring Whether it’s browsing a website or giving a presentation, you can easily stream from your phone, tablet or laptop to the M-Series with Chromecast built-in.

Whether it’s browsing a website or giving a presentation, you can easily stream from your phone, tablet or laptop to the M-Series with Chromecast built-in. Octa-Core Processor The processor is the brain of your TV, and a high-powered processor means less lag in smart home apps or while switching activities.

The processor is the brain of your TV, and a high-powered processor means less lag in smart home apps or while switching activities. 3 UHD/HDR-Ready HDMI Ports Supporting the latest HDMI standards, the M-Series™ allows you to connect to 4K Blu-Ray players, game consoles, and more.

Supporting the latest HDMI standards, the M-Series™ allows you to connect to 4K Blu-Ray players, game consoles, and more. DTS Studio Sound II Advanced virtual surround sound audio from the TV’s two built-in speakers.

Advanced virtual surround sound audio from the TV’s two built-in speakers. USB Multimedia Play photos, music, and video right on the big screen using the built-in USB port.

Play photos, music, and video right on the big screen using the built-in USB port. Quick Start Mode Enable Quick Start Mode to turn your TV on automatically with a simple voice command or tap of the Cast button. Enabling Quick Start Mode will change the energy consumption required to operate this TV.

Enable Quick Start Mode to turn your TV on automatically with a simple voice command or tap of the Cast button. Enabling Quick Start Mode will change the energy consumption required to operate this TV. Cinemawide® Black Bar Detection Movie Nights just got better! This VIZIO SmartCast TV automatically detects ultra-wide 21:9 movie content and dims the backlight in the top and bottom black bars to achieve deep black levels delivering a more authentic movie watching experience.

VIZIO 55″ Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart TV: $378.00 (reg. $498.00)