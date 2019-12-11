A top insider just leaked Samsung’s launch date for the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold 2

Galaxy S11 rumors season is in full swing, and we already have plenty of details about Samsung’s next flagship. The purported design of the new handset has already leaked, with some reports saying Samsung will have as many as five different S11 versions, including Galaxy S11e and Plus flavors, all sporting the same looks paired with different camera systems on the back. The Snapdragon 865 processor that will power 2020 Android flagships is already official, and Qualcomm already revealed what type of features the new chip will power. Unsurprisingly, the list of 865 features includes support for 5G, high-refresh-rate displays and up to 200-megapixel cameras, and the Galaxy S11 is rumored to pack 120Hz screens and a brand new 108-megapixel primary camera. Moreover, the S11 line will include multiple 5G-ready devices, according to reports. We also have a pretty good idea of when to expect the Galaxy S11 in stores, given Samsung’s history with the series, and an insider thinks he knows the actual announcement date.

Most of the recent Galaxy S models have been announced before the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, which takes place in the last week of February. Until last year, Samsung hosted press events a day before MWC, with the Galaxy S unveil being the biggest attraction of the Sunday before the show. But the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event had a different script, as Samsung used the event to also unveil the first-gen Galaxy Fold handset. That’s why the company moved the Galaxy S10 launch to the States, and scheduled it several days in advance of the MWC trade show.

We expect Samsung to pull off a similar move next year, as the company is about to introduce a brand new foldable phone alongside the Galaxy S11 series. Unlike the first-gen Galaxy Fold, which folds out into a smaller tablet, the next foldable we’ll see from Samsung will have a clamshell design, much like the recently unveiled 2019 Motorola Razr. Samsung already confirmed the form factor, and a launch date should be imminent.

Well-known Samsung insider Ice Universe took to Twitter to reveal the tentative date for the Galaxy S11 presser, which is where the clamshell fordable is also expected. According to him, we’re looking at February 18th, and the event could be hosted in San Francisco.

Rumors: Samsung Electronics is tentatively launching the Galaxy S11 series and clamshell foldable phones in San Francisco, USA on February 18, 2020. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 11, 2019

If accurate, that’s almost a week ahead of MWC, which kicks off on Monday, February 24th — the main press events from MWC will take place on the Sunday that precedes it. Samsung isn’t expected to announce the Galaxy S11 launch date anytime soon, however.

While the leaker has a great track record at predicting Samsung’s moves, this is still a rumor at this time, so treat it accordingly, even if it makes complete sense. As we get closer to February, we’ll likely see more reports about Samsung’s first Unpacked press conference of 2020.