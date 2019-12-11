Best Volleyball to Allow You to Play Year Round

Even though beach weather is not coming back for a while, it’s never too early to start preparing. One of the best things to do out on the sand is get people together and play a game of beach volleyball. It’s a terrific workout and it makes people rely on one another to work as a team, which is sometimes a good thing and sometimes not. But volleyball is also a great game because you can play it all year round. It’s an easy game to set up in a gym and there’s even versions of it that allow you to play the ball off the wall. No matter what type of game you’re playing, volleyball is a game that is always in season. So if you’re thinking of joining a league or just want to get some practice in before summer comes back, we’ve found some great options for you. Here are our handpicked favorite volleyballs on the market.

Best Official Volleyball

Why not practice like the best so you can play like the best? If you pick up the Molten FLISTATEC Volleyball, you’ll be playing with the ball that’s used by Team USA. But if you don’t want to use this one, you can also choose the NCAA version or the FIVB approved version. FLISTATEC is short for Flight Stability Technology, which helps deliver control and consistency to hits by the world’s best players. It has a premium, micro-fiber composite cover that allows you to serve and hit it back with authority. This is meant for indoor use and comes with a two-year warranty, so it really doesn’t make sense for you not to try it. It will come deflated and for the best possible use, it is highly recommended to inflate it to the optimal performance requirements. It does not come with a ball pump. You will feel superior touch and grip when using this ball and, with the colorful design, you’ll be able to track and follow the ball easily.

Best Woven Volleyball

For a fantastic ball that can be used indoors and outdoors, check out the Tachikara Institutional Quality Composite Leather Volleyball. This woven fiber “V100” composite volleyball is a single unit construction. It has cotton reinforcement that gives it a soft and consistent touch every time you’re setting up for a set, bump or spike. Serving is especially easy with this ball, as you’ll be able to spin it in your hand and it will stay put. You can get this in various colors, such as scarlet and black and white, black and white, royal blue and white, scarlet, white and royal blue, scarlet and white, and then just plain old white. It has a Butyl bladder for long-lasting durability. It is an affordable and reliable volleyball that will last many seasons and many hits. It comes deflated, so you will have to inflate it when you receive it. There is not a pump included with the purchase.

Best Value Volleyball

If you’re looking to enjoy your volleyball and save some money in the process, then take a look at the Wilson Soft and Super Soft Play Volleyball. You can choose from either the soft or super soft version as it’ll be your preference. It will have a softer feel than traditionally hard volleyballs. This volleyball is made up of 18 panels sewn together, so it’s not just a single unit construction, giving you a more durable feel. The Butyl bladder retains air longer, so you won’t have to pump it up as often as some other volleyballs. It features a synthetic leather cover that is backed by a sponge, giving it a soft feel. So your hand won’t hurt if you spike it (but it might hurt if it hits you in the face). It comes in many different colors including white, blue, green, green and purple, pink, red, yellow and yellow and pink. It is used on the AVP Tour and is played with by the professionals. It is the same weight as a hard volleyball and should not be used in the pool as it can become waterlogged. This is a cost-effective option that is right for you and your whole family.