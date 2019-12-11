Best Foldable and Transportable Push Wheelchair

It is not the easiest thing for people who need to use a wheelchair to afford an electric one. Electric wheelchairs are very expensive and require a lot of maintenance. A push, self-propelled wheelchair is easier to transport from one place to another and is a much more cost-effective option. It isn’t as rigid to sit in and it’s more customizable for each individual user. If you or someone you know has to use a wheelchair for a short time or a long period, it is an adjustment but one that can be tackled. You’re going to want one that is easily foldable and can be stored securely in a car or trunk. We’ve done some homework for you to help you in your decision of choosing which one is best for you. Let’s take a look at some of the best self-propelled wheelchairs on the market.

Most Customizable Wheelchair

If you want a wheelchair that you’ll be able to fit to exactly what you need to do in it, then you’re going to want a flexible and customizable one. The Drive Medical Cruiser III Light Weight Wheelchair can be changed in many different ways. It has a new frame style that eliminates seat guides and lets you put in custom back inserts and accessories. The great aspect of this chair is the fact that it has flip back and removable arms, so if storing it is too hard with the arms or you don’t want them on, you can take them off without much hassle. The footrests will swing away, making it easier to exit and enter the chair. The built-in rail extensions and extendable upholstery allows you to adjust the seat depth from 16″ to 18″. The armrests are padded for additional support. It weighs just under 36 pounds without the front riggings and is made with a carbon steel frame with a silver vein finish. It’s durable and the 8″ front casters are adjustable in three positions. This comes with 20″ wheels, giving you the ability to go over tougher terrain. They have precision sealed wheel bearings to ensure long-lasting performance. You won’t need any tools to set it up or put the riggings on. You can push a button to have the wheels lock.

Best Wheelchair with Handbrakes

For those who aren’t likely to push themselves in a wheelchair or aren’t able to, there needs to be a braking system for the person who is pushing them. The Medline Lightweight Transport Wheelchair with Handbrakes is a terrific choice for that situation. This has large, rear wheels that measure 12″ for better performance on any uneven surfaces or floors. The handbrakes are a large, loop-style, manual use system that are easy to lock during transfers. The brakes lock into place on the handle, making it easy to tell if they are secure or not. The frame is made with coated aluminum and it is sturdily built to support up to 300 lbs. This foldable chair is portable, as the back folds down to make it easy to store in a car, trunk or closet. The armrests are full length and permanent, while the footrests are detachable, so you can remove them when you are trying to store it or just getting in and out of the chair easier. It even features a seat belt for safety. This comfortable nylon upholstery is well-maintained and nice to look at and the shiny red color is sharp.

Best Wheelchair for Support

While you’re seated in a wheelchair, you want to make sure the lower portion of your body is supported. With the Drive Medical Blue Streak Wheelchair, your rear end, legs and feet are all covered. This device features swing away footrests that allow you to place your feet comfortable up and also move them out of the way when you’re exiting or entering the chair. There is also a calf strap that provides some cushioning for your legs while you’re sitting. The 18″ padded and ergonomic seat ensures lasting comfort while you’re seated. This cutting-edge design makes it easier to move independently. It has durable, 16-inch tires that features a push-to-lock functionality for safety. It holds up to 250 lbs and has detachable desk arms that provide more versatility. The cross brace and nylon seat upholstery is easy to wipe down and clean, in case anything were to spill on it.