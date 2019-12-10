These Versatile Slides Can Instantly Help You “Step Up” Your Shoe Game

Whether you’re a sneakerhead, casual shoe wearer, or somebody that wears expensive dress shoes to work each day, there’s no denying the value of a pair of comfortable shoes you can wear around the house or when you’re running simple errands on the weekend. Of course, you don’t want to ruin your slippers and an old pair of sneakers just doesn’t cut it, but what does make a huge difference is a comfortable pair of slides. Slides, or perhaps more commonly known as “slide sandals” serve as a versatile form of footwear for a multitude of different things. You can wear them after a workout in the gym, on a trip to the beach, or even just kicking it around the house. Of course, like any sandal, they’re not ideal for workouts, running, sports, yard work, etc, but otherwise, almost anything else is fair game. If you’re looking for a comfortable pair of casual footwear, well you’re in luck — there are plenty of great pairs of slides on the market today. The only thing left to do now is finding the pair with your name written on it — figuratively, of course. Let’s look at some of the best deals on slides you can find on the web.

Best Men’s Slides

When it comes to men’s slides, you’d be hard-pressed to find something better than the Under Armour Men’s Ignite V Slide Sandal especially when it comes to quality, comfort, and price. These imported slides are 100% synthetic and made with a re-engineered EVA outsole that is built with durable traction pods in the heel for lightweight cushioning. The adjustable synthetic strap is made with a high-quality HeatGear lining to keep your feet warm in inclimate weather or when wet. They’re made with a synthetic sole and feature an ultra-comfortable footbed that is uniquely constructed with two dense layers of Performance 4D Foam, making them as comfortable as a slipper but as durable as a pair of sneakers. It’s unlikely you’ll find a pair of men’s slides as comfortable as these. In addition to the double foam layer, they are also designed with anatomical contours to maximize your foot cushioning. In other words, these slides do not lose any of their comfortability after wearing them for extended periods of time. If anything, they become more comfortable as they form perfectly to the shape of your foot.

Best Slides for Women

Women, on the other hand, should opt for a pair of slides made specifically for them. Namely, the adidas Women’s Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal. These slides are also imported and made of 100% synthetic material. They feature durable, yet soft rubber soles and cushy memory foam that contours to your feet for maximum comfort. One thing to keep in mind — we noticed they’re a bit bigger than standard women’s shoe sizes, but we’d recommend ordering your regular size. They come in a variety of aesthetically pleasing color schemes such as Vapour Grey Metallic/Vapour Grey Metallic/Black, Silver Metallic, and Trace Maroon, amongst others. The extra bit of wiggle room only adds to the comfort and flexibility of these stylish, ultra-soft slides. Another notable sizing matter — the size on the shoe itself is actually a UK size, so if you’re ordering from the U.S., refer to the size on the box, not the shoe. This can eliminate any sort of confusion in the future.

Best Athletic Slides

For those who view slides as the ideal footwear for before or after athletics — whether it be as a comfortable pair of shoes to wear before switching to cleats or sneakers or simply as a something to wear in an athletic shower, the Nike Men’s Benassi Just Do It Athletic Sandal is a cut above the competition. While these slides are comfortable in their own right, they don’t feature the same cushioning as the aforementioned pairs of sandals. Instead, these shoes feature an injected hybrid phylon midsole/outsole that creates a lightweight cushioning for your feet. Additionally, the combination of a soft midsole foam and jersey lining help provide lightweight, relaxed comfort that’s also highly durable. These shoes are made with a single strap that ensures your foot won’t slip out while you’re walking. They’re also highly durable and are designed with flex grooves that help them move with your foot, while a comfortable foam outsole provides additional protection on the top of your foot.