Apple’s most expensive Mac Pro costs about the same as a new Corvette

Apple fans might want to be careful about what they wish for. After years of detailing what they wanted out of a next-gen Mac Pro, Apple actually delivered. This past June at WWDC, Apple took the wraps off a completely redesigned Mac Pro with jaw-dropping specs. The only downside, though, is that the Mac Pro is anything but affordable. On the contrary, it’s wildly expensive, with the entry-level configuration checking in at a whopping $5,999.

But what’s really crazy is that if you really need cutting edge performance and are inclined to buy the most powerful Mac Pro Apple can put together, you’re gonna be out-of-pocket to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars.

With the order page for the Mac Pro going live today, here’s a closer look at how much a maxed-out Mac Pro will set you back and what those specs actually look like:

Adding a 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz adds $7,000 to the base price

Upgrading from 32GB of memory to 1.5TB of memory adds $15,000 to the base price

Want to bolster graphics performance? Two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics cards with 2x32GB of HBM2 memory each will add $10,800 to the base price

Upgrading from 256GB of SSD storage to 4TB of storage adds $6,000

Apple’s new Afterburner card tacks on an additional $2,000

If you need your Mac Pro to come with steel frame wheels, that adds an additional $400

If you want to include a Magic Mouse 2 and a Magic Trackpad 2, add on $149

Adding everything up, a brand new and maxed out Mac Pro will set you back a whopping $52,748. On the plus side, though, shipping is free!

And that price doesn’t even include a monitor. Of course, if you want Apple’s Pro Display XDR, you’re looking at an additional $5,999 at an absolute minimum. The price goes up to $6,999 if you want Apple’s new Pro Stand.

Apple’s Mac Pro is certainly not for the faint of heart, but the truth is that the astronomical pricing here isn’t all that important. The machine isn’t designed for regular workflows and is meant to appeal to professionals who need to squeeze every last ounce of performance out of their machines. So while the $52,748 price is certainly mind-boggling, it’s really just the cost of doing business for companies like Pixar.