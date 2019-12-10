Frontier Airlines fare sale has flights for $20, and we promise that’s not a typo

It’s that time of year again — when presents start piling up under the Christmas tree, when carols and holiday songs are heard everywhere you go, and air carriers start dramatically slashing prices on airfare to spur even more holiday travel. In some cases, so much so that the tickets ought to just go ahead and be free.

For an example of the latter, we turn once again to Frontier Airlines which only a week ago kicked off a Cyber Monday sale that discounted flights by as much as 99%. Today, Frontier has another series of deals ready for fliers to take advantage of — this time, the hook being flights that start at a mere 20 bucks.

That might look like a typo, but it’s not. As with most sales like this, though, you’ve only got a small window in which to act. You’ve got to book your flight between now and the end of the day on Wednesday. The purchase has to be at least three days in advance of your flight, and a number of blackout dates apply (check Frontier’s fare sale page for those details).

Meantime, here’s a taste of what you could buy as part of this new sale. Let’s say your originating airport is Los Angeles International. For just $20, thanks to this sale, you could fly from LAX to Las Vegas (which is less than I seem to spend going to the movies these days). For $44, you could fly from LAX to Denver, and $64 gets you a flight from LAX to Atlanta.

Flipping to the other side of the country, flights from La Guardia in New York City start at just $44. For that much, you could fly from La Guardia to Orlando or to Miami. For $54, La Guardia to Atlanta.

Image Source: Frontier

Other key details to know:

There are a ton of great deals like that to be found as part of this sale, but in terms of what else you need to know — the fares shown are for one-way travel and don’t require roundtrip purchase.

The fares shown also include all transportation fees, surcharges, and taxes.

However, additional travel services such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge.