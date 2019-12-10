Best Rollator Walker for Seniors

As we get older, our arms and legs are bound to become weaker. Your body hurts more and aches and pains are more prominent. Getting around is harder and harder each day and it’s just a part of life. Some people will rely on a cane to help them walk around. But others will need to use wheelchairs or walkers. But rather than having to lean against a walker that barely inches forward as you try to push it, you should get one that is more mobile. A rollator walker is a solid choice for stability and mobility. With the strong wheels and wide base, you’ll be able to move around easier and come to a stop without any herky jerky type of motion. If you or someone you know is in need of a walker, you should consider picking a rollator and we’ve hand selected our favorite ones to give you some info on what’s out there. Let’s take a look.

Best Overall Rollator Walker

You will be hard pressed to find a rollator walker better than the Drive Medical Nitro Euro Style Red Rollator Walker. This machine is easily collapsible, so it will fit in a closet or car without a problem. You can bring it with you wherever you may need to go. You can collapse it or assemble it with one hand, as you just need to pull the seat grip up or down and pull the handles either apart or together. It features a lightweight aluminum frame and a sophisticated braking system for extra protection and safety. There is a comfortable nylon seat, providing you with a chair to sit in when you aren’t using it as a walker. You can also adjust the height of the handles and the back of the chair, meaning that just about anybody can use this walker. It feels customized specifically for you. The wheels have a caster fork design for a wider turning radius. Best of all, there’s a nylon bag attached underneath the seat where you can keep keys, wallet, phone or any other small items you may want to bring with you. The overall dimensions are 27.75″ x 23″ x 33.5″ and you can raise the handles from 33.5″ to 38.25″. This rollator can hold up to 300 lbs.

Best Rollator for Any Terrain

We didn’t really want to put best tricked-out version of a rollator, but the wheels on the NOVA Traveler 3 Wheel Rollator Walker will make you feel pretty sweet. And by sweet, we mean you’ll be able to pretty much walk anywhere you want. This walker is equipped with 8″ rubber wheels with a 1.75″ wide base, so you can use it easily both inside and outside. NOVA Traveler’s patented feather touch brake system provides you with a lot of control and is comfortable to use. It is easy to engage the small brake with even the most minimal of hand strength, making this a good rollator for any age. All you’ll need to do to park the brakes is push down on a lever and then pulling up on it releases them. The brakes are backed by a five year warranty. What we really loved about this rollator was the fact that there was so much storage built into the machine. It has a tray on top that you can rest things on, a basket that you can keep personal items in and then a zippered pouch to securely store your valuables. This walker is great for people between the heights of 5’4″ and 6’2″ and it weighs just over 16 lbs. The frame has a limited lifetime warranty and features a beautiful, long-lasting finish.

Sturdiest Rollator

You won’t need any tools to help you assemble the Medline Rollator Walker with Seat when you purchase it. This durable steel rollator can support up to 350 lbs, making it dependable and reliable for a long time. It features a padded seat so you can sit down and rest whenever you need to or just sit down if you need a seat. This stands on 6″ smooth rolling wheels that are perfect for use inside or outside. This rollator easily folds up, meaning it’s one of the easiest and most portable walkers out there. By itself, it weighs 19 lbs, so it will fit in your trunk or car or closet without much of a hassle. There is a convenient bag underneath the seat that provides you with storage and you can adjust the height of the arms from 31″ to 35″, allowing you to customize it. This comes in a nice burgundy color that will fit right in with your decor.