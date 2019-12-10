Best Baseball and Softball Mitt to Help You Catch Like the Pros

It’s never too early to start thinking about next season. One of the most time honored traditions in America is throwing and catching a baseball. Whether you’re in your golden years or just learning how to walk, there’s always time to pick up a ball (or try to learn how). Buying or being given your first mitt is something most people remember. While it may not seem like a big deal to some, the overwhelming feeling of nostalgia when it comes to baseball and softball is a powerful thing. Growing up and tossing around a ball is an activity you can do for hours or even for just a few minutes. But when it comes to the mitt, you’re going to want something that feels good on your hand and breaks in easily. We’ve highlighted mitts for all levels of players of baseball and softball to help you get ready for Spring Training.

Best Options for Mitts

Growing up, a lot of people probably don’t realize there are different kinds of mitts you can get. From infielder mitts that are shorter so they can flip the ball easier to first baseman’s mitts that have a deeper pocket, you can pick and choose which one is right for you. With the Franklin Sports Baseball and Softball Glove Field Master, there are a few options to pick from. You can choose from the 12″ Trapeze Web, the 11″ I Web, the 13″ Modified Trapeze Web, or the 10″, 10.5″, 12.5″ or 14″ Basket Web. The larger mitts are easier to use for outfielders, as they will help you secure fly balls. Plus, you can get it in either a right-handed or left-handed style. You can customize the color as well, with the choices being tan, black or red, white and blue. All of them are made from soft, synthetic leather material that is lightweight and responsive. All of these mitts are easy to break in, so you can be ready to get in the game in no time. These gloves are adjustable, as there is a strap near the wrist of the glove that allows you to tighten or loosen it on your hand. The hand formed pocket provides maximum comfort and a responsive feel to scoop and catch with.

Best Baseball/Softball Mitt

If you want a mitt that is great for both baseball, softball or both if you’re playing intramural games, then you want the Rawlings Player Preferred Adults Baseball/Softball Glove Series. This 12.5″ mitt is perfect for players of both sports, as the web and pocket is deep enough to fit either size ball. The Zero Shock palm padding will keep your hand from stinging if you happen to catch one in the palm. You won’t have to worry about it feeling super stiff for very long, as it breaks in rather quickly to have you ready to play. This also is adjustable on the hand with the Flex Loop Velcro strap providing a quick way to make it comfortable. With this size of web, you’ll be able to play pretty much any position on the field. But for those who want to play first base or catcher, those variations of mitts are available. It features a full-grain leather design with all-leather laces for versatility and strength. Rawlings is one of the top brands of gloves on the market and this is a great option for recreational players.

Best Tee Ball Mitt

It’s hard to pick up baseball or softball later in life. If you’re interested in starting your kids on the sports when they are young, then check out the Franklin Sports Tee Ball Glove. This glove is made from super soft material to make sure it’s easy to open and close for your son or daughter. There’s no break in time needed, as this glove comes ready to play. This is the perfect glove for kids learning to catch and throw. It is made with lightweight mesh for a comfortable fit to ease onto young players’ hands. It even comes with a soft foam baseball to provide your child with everything they need to learn how to throw and catch. Anytime they are outdoors or outside, they’ll be able to throw on this mitt and get some throws in.