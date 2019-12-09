Apple’s ‘The Morning Show’ has more Golden Globe nominations than ‘Game of Thrones’

The Golden Globes nominations are out and we have a few surprises right out of the gate. The biggest one is extremely satisfying, considering what we had to go through earlier this year. Game of Thrones season 8 was the worst season in the show’s history, featuring one of the most awful series finales in television history. In spite of that, the 2019 Emmys netted HBO a record number of Thrones nominations, including an embarrassingly preposterous nom for best writing (the final episode). Thankfully, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff did not win, and weeks later the duo revealed they decided not to go forward with their Star Wars plans with Disney. If you feel like you need more reparations for what Thrones 8 put you through, you should know that the show has fewer Golden Globes nominations than Apple’s The Morning Show, which started playing on the newly launched Apple TV+ streaming service only a month ago.

Not only that, but Game of Thrones only got one single nomination this year, and that’s for Kit Harrington’s portrayal of a certain Jon Snow. As talented as Harington might be, and as much as we loved his character in Thrones, it sure feels like other co-stars would have been in a better place competing for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series.

This brings us to The Morning Show, which is one of the first TV series made by Apple and is indeed a flagship show for the streaming service. The show has seen plenty of criticism early on, and nobody can blame you if you find it hard to care about most characters after the first few episodes. But once you settle in, things change quickly, and by the time you hit episode 6 and 7, you’re hooked.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder The Morning Show got a couple of Golden Globe nominations of its own, including one for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama where Jennifer Aniston will have to face co-star Reese Witherspoon — the latter got a nomination for her role in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

The second nomination Apple got comes in an even better category: Best Television Series — Drama, where The Morning Show will battle HBO’s Big Little Lies and Succession, Netflix’s The Crown, and BBC’s Killing Eve, which definitely has our vote.

Here are all the nomination for this year’s Golden Globes, a Ricky Gervais affair that will air on January 5th, via Variety:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Irishman (Netflix)

Marriage Story (Netflix)

1917 (Universal)

Joker (Warner Bros.)

The Two Popes (Netflix) Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Rocketman (Paramount) Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas (Knives Out)

Awkwafina (The Farewell)

Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)

Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)

Emma Thompson (Late Night) Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2 (Disney)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)

The Lion King (Disney)

Missing Link (United Artists Releasing)

Toy Story 4 (Disney) Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell (A24)

Les Misérables (Amazon)

Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)

Parasite (Neon)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Neon) Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Annette Bening (The Report)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell) Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Steven Zaillian (The Irishman) Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)

Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

Thomas Newman (1917)

Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn) Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)

I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman)

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

Spirit (The Lion King)

Stand Up (Harriet) Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Succession (HBO) Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose) Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Politician (Netflix) Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Ben Platt (The Politician)

Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22″ (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix) Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)

Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Henry Winkler (Barry)