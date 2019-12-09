Behold: This might be our first look at Samsung’s unreleased Galaxy S11

December is well underway, which means we’re deep into the Galaxy S11 rumors season. The new flagship series is expected to drop in mid-February and hit stores a few weeks later, just like several of its predecessors. Unlike last year, we’ll have various Galaxy S11 5G models, with Samsung making as many as five distinct Galaxy S11 models. Reports also say that all these phones will have the same general design, complete with an Infinity-O display with a hole-punch selfie cam in the center, and a multi-lens camera system on the back. We already saw the Galaxy S11 design featured in a few renders from a trusted leaker, although a different one questioned the veracity of the CAD designs that inspired the renders. This brings us to Monday’s brand new leak that shows us a purported Galaxy S11 phone out in the wild.

First posted on Weibo in China before making its way to Twitter, the images below are very blurry, which is somehow still a thing in 2019.

Galaxy S11 in a leakproof case. pic.twitter.com/LVmhQRl69f — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2019

The phone in these images is placed in a protective case meant to hide its design, but the camera lens module on the back is what gives it away. We’re apparently looking at a camera system featuring five lenses, according to the person who posted on, of which three lenses are visible.

The Galaxy S11 renders suggested the Galaxy S11 will have a camera module even bulkier than the iPhone 11 Pro’s rear camera, and that’s exactly what these images indicate.

There’s no telling whether we’re actually looking at a Galaxy S11 versions in these images, or whether it’s an entirely different prototype. But history has shown so far that Samsung can’t keep Galaxy S and Note phones a secret — or it doesn’t want to. Not to mention that the leaked images seem to corroborate the renders that leaked a few days ago.

I will also remind you that Samsung is expected to launch several new Galaxy A-series models, which could be sold as Lite versions of the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series. All these phones come with designs that look very similar to the Galaxy S11’s leaked designs. We’re looking at centered hole-punch cameras and large, multi-lens camera systems on the back.

So… Here comes your very 1st look at which I assume will be launched as #Samsung #GalaxyA91 and/or maybe #GalaxyS10Lite! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over at @91mobiles (please read the linked post carefully) -> https://t.co/sZRK2Rqlay pic.twitter.com/SPdwVgzBjA — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 3, 2019

The only significant difference concerns the display. The new Galaxy A-series phones will have flat screens, compared to the Galaxy S11’s curved edges. Sadly, the blurry images do not show any display details, so the leaked phone might be a new Galaxy A device rather than a Galaxy S11 flavor.